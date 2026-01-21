Architect Financial Technologies Partners with Compute Index Provider Ornn to Launch Exchange-Traded Futures on GPU and RAM Prices

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced that its perpetual futures exchange, AX, will imminently launch the financial industry's first exchange-traded futures contracts based on compute, pending regulatory approval. In a partnership with compute index provider Ornn Data LLC ("Ornn"), AX will offer trading in perpetual futures linked to the costs of datacenter compute inputs to institutional customers.

Leveraging Ornn's first-in-kind indexes based on live transaction data, AX's compute futures contracts will track daily rental prices of GPUs, the processors that power AI model training and inference, as well as the prices of DRAM, the high-speed memory essential for compute performance. This path-breaking product offering meets growing demand from AI companies, datacenter operators, lenders, and hardware vendors to hedge against the new financial asset class's volatility and depreciation risk. AX will provide customers the ability to trade compute perpetual contracts on margin with the flexibility of funding positions with fiat USD or USD stablecoins.

Brett Harrison, Architect's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the news, "As capital expenditures for AI and AI-adjacent companies continue exponential growth, there is an urgent cross-industry need to establish standardized derivatives contracts and centralized order books for compute. We're fortunate to partner with Ornn, whose innovative and forward-looking index products are designed with foremost technical expertise, at this critical time in the market."

Kush Bavaria, Ornn's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Compute is rapidly becoming the defining commodity of the AI era, yet until now there has been no transparent, tradeable benchmark for its price. Ornn's indices are built on real transaction data from live GPU markets, providing the foundation for price discovery that institutions require. We're excited to partner with Architect to bring these contracts to market and give the industry the tools to manage compute exposure with the same sophistication they apply to any other asset class."

AX is currently available to institutions — including hedge funds, market makers, family offices, asset managers, insurance and reinsurance companies, and lenders — in eligible jurisdictions.

To learn more about AX and onboard to the exchange, visit https://architect.exchange or contact [email protected] .

To learn more about Ornn's financial products for compute and data solutions, visit https://ornnai.com or contact [email protected]

About Ornn:

Ornn is the industry standard in financial infrastructure for the compute economy. Ornn Data LLC provides market-leading indices and benchmark data products built on real-time transaction data from live GPU markets. Ornn's benchmarks are the definitive reference for compute pricing, enabling price discovery, hedging, and risk management for AI companies, datacenter operators, hardware vendors, lenders, and institutional investors. Founded by former quantitative traders and hardware engineers, Ornn is building the financial backbone for compute as an asset class. To learn more, visit https://ornnai.com

About Architect:

Architect Financial Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides institutional trading technology, US electronic brokerage services, and a global perpetual futures exchange. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Architect Bermuda Ltd. is regulated under the Bermuda Monetary Authority and operates AX, a multi-asset perpetual futures exchange for institutional customers. To learn more, please visit https://architect.exchange and https://architect.co .

This communication is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute a recommendation, investment, or legal advice. Readers should consult their investment, fiduciary, and/or legal advisors for guidance in making investment or business decisions.

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc