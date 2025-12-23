Architect Financial Technologies Raises $35M in Series A Round to Scale Perpetual Futures Exchange AX

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced the completion of a $35 million strategic Series A investment round. The funding will accelerate the growth of AX, the financial industry's first centralized exchange for perpetual futures on traditional asset classes, launched by the Company last month. Operated by Architect's Bermuda-based affiliate Architect Bermuda Ltd., AX offers institutional clients novel perpetual contracts on foreign currencies, interest rates, single stocks, stock indexes, metals, and other commodities, with the security of transacting under the comprehensive regulatory regime of the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Architect's Series A round was anchored by Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) and Tioga Capital, with participation from a consortium of preeminent global financial services companies including Galaxy Ventures (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY), ARK Invest, VanEck, Trumid, Geneva Trading, and other trading firms. The Company also received substantial renewed support from its earlier investors Coinbase Ventures (Nasdaq: COIN), Strobe Ventures, CMT Digital, and Third Kind Venture Capital. Broadhaven served as advisor to the transaction. Architect previously completed a $5 million pre-seed round upon its establishment in 2023 and a $12 million seed round in 2024.

Brett Harrison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Architect, commented on the news, "Our team is excited to initiate AX's next critical phase of growth with the support of this strong group of strategic partners. We are grateful for their expertise and guidance as we advance toward the shared goal of catalyzing a new era in global derivatives trading."

AX is currently available to institutions — including hedge funds, market makers, family offices, asset managers, insurance and reinsurance companies, and lenders — in eligible jurisdictions. To learn more about AX and onboard to the exchange, visit https://architect.exchange or contact [email protected]. Sophisticated individual traders interested in trading on AX can access a waitlist at https://architect.exchange .

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides institutional trading technology, US electronic brokerage services, and a global perpetual futures exchange. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Architect Bermuda Ltd. is regulated under the Bermuda Monetary Authority and operates AX, a multi-asset perpetual futures exchange for institutional customers.

To learn more, please visit https://architect.exchange and https://architect.co .

This communication is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute a recommendation, investment, or legal advice. Readers should consult their investment, fiduciary, and/or legal advisors for guidance in making investment or business decisions.

