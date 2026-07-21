Architect Financial Technologies' Perpetual Futures Exchange Expands Access to Individual Investors and Omnibus Brokerage Accounts Following Regulatory Approval

Expansion brings AX's regulated 23/7 perpetual futures on traditional asset classes to a broad global customer base

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced that its Bermuda-based affiliate Architect Bermuda Ltd has received approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority to broaden access to its exchange for perpetual futures on traditional financial assets ("AX") to eligible individual investors and omnibus brokerage accounts.

The approval positions the Company to significantly expand AX's customer base and distribution network. Individual investors are able to establish accounts directly with AX, and regulated brokerages and other approved financial intermediaries can integrate with AX using omnibus accounts, facilitating trading on behalf of multiple underlying customers through a consolidated account structure.

AX is one of the fastest-growing regulated derivatives exchanges in history, executing nearly $3B notional volume since launching in February, and establishing a new global standard for performance and security in exchange-traded perpetual futures. AX will offer individual investors and major brokerages the same professional-grade infrastructure, robust risk and anti-manipulation controls, instrument-specific leverage, deep order-book liquidity, low fees, and intelligent product set that have led to the exchange's unprecedented institutional growth.

AX offers 23/7 perpetual futures on a wide array of underlying assets including metals, single stocks, ETFs, energy, FX, interest rates, and GPU compute to customers in over 180 countries. The exchange's contracts are standardized, centrally cleared, and matched on anonymous central limit order books. AX's low-latency exchange infrastructure processes 15 million orders per day and supports direct connection through full-service APIs and open source SDKs. AX's digital-native infrastructure enables customers to use fiat currency and eligible digital-asset stablecoins as collateral to fulfill margin requirements.

To learn more about AX and sign up for an account, please visit https://architect.co/ax.

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc. is a multinational derivatives exchange group and electronic brokerage. The company offers the American Innovation Exchange, the first U.S. Designated Contract Market purpose-built for the artificial intelligence economy, pending regulatory review. Architect Bermuda Ltd. operates a traditional asset perpetual futures exchange regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. To learn more, please visit https://architect.co.

Products offered through Architect Bermuda Ltd are not subject to U.S. regulatory oversight, are not SIPC-insured, and are not covered by CFTC or SEC investor protections. Prospective customers should determine whether they are eligible to access AX products under applicable law. Access to AX will remain limited to eligible jurisdictions and will not be available to U.S. persons.

Architect Financial Technologies Inc.'s intended products described herein will only be offered in compliance with all applicable law and regulations, and subject to regulatory approval. This communication is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute a recommendation, investment, or legal advice.

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc