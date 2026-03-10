Architectural Fabrication, Inc. Appoints Industry Expert Ty Jackson as Vice President of Architectural Programs to Lead National Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural Fabrication, Inc. (ArchFab), a premier leader in engineered architectural solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ty Jackson as Vice President of Architectural Programs. A seasoned building-materials professional with over 20 years of experience, Jackson will spearhead the national representation of the firm's flagship brands: Armetco Systems and Alumination.

In his new role, Jackson will lead strategic initiatives to bridge the gap between high-performance cladding solutions and the architectural community. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding architects, designers, and project teams through complex material selection and specification, ensuring that ambitious design visions are matched by real-world performance.

Jackson said "I am incredibly honored to join the Architectural Fabrication team and represent the industry-leading solutions offered by both Armetco Systems and Alumination. There is a tremendous opportunity to expand our national footprint by connecting architects with the high-performance cladding and sun control systems they need to push the boundaries of design. I look forward to leveraging my technical background to ensure our partners receive the precision and support required to bring their most ambitious visions to life."

Ryan Martin, Chief Sales Officer at Architectural Fabrication, Inc., highlighted the strategic importance of Jackson's arrival:

"Ty's 20-year track record of excellence and his deep technical knowledge make him the ideal leader to scale our national presence of Alumination's wood-look plank and batten systems and Armetco System's aluminum and aluminum composite cladding. His ability to provide strategic insight on project feasibility and cladding performance is exactly what our partners need. We are thrilled to have him championing all of our brands to architects and designers coast-to-coast."

Jeff Cash, CEO of Architectural Fabrication, Inc., emphasized the alignment between Jackson's expertise and the company's mission:

"At ArchFab, we are committed to elevating the role of innovative façade solutions in modern building design. Ty Jackson embodies this commitment. His leadership reflects our dedication to empowering the architectural community with the precision, support, and high-performance materials required to bring world-class projects to life."

About Architectural Fabrication

Architectural Fabrication is a leading provider of sun control solutions and custom metal fabrication based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing sunshades, canopies, louvers, trellises, awnings, metal panel cladding systems and other custom metal products for commercial applications. The company has been in business since 1991 and has served clients across the United States.

For more information, visit www.arch-fab.com.

About Armetco Systems

Armetco Systems is a premier fabricator of architectural metal products and systems based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company offers a robust line of systems for aluminum composite, plate, metal panel, and curtain wall systems as well as other architectural elements. The company has been in business since 1986 and has completed over 500 signature projects across various sectors.

For more information, visit www.armetco.com .

About Alumination Architectural Products

Alumination Architectural Products is a premier manufacturer of innovative wood-look aluminum cladding solutions based in Fort Worth, Texas. Powered by Architectural Fabrication, Inc., the company specializes in versatile, easy-to-install extruded products including the EcoFlex Panel and Batten Systems used by Chipotle restaurants nationwide. Alumination provides durable, high-performance wood-look and powder coated metallic finishes for a wide range of commercial wall, soffit, and facade applications.

For more information, visit www.alumination-ap.com .

