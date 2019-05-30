Archive360 Achieves 331 Percent Growth and Continues Expansion Trajectory

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360 ® , a software company that helps regulated businesses manage risk and unlock hidden value from human-generated data, today announced record-breaking momentum as the company experienced 331 percent growth in Q1 2019 over Q1 2018. For cloud-first, regulated enterprises it is becoming more apparent that their biggest risk and opportunity lies locked in mounting unstructured data from emails, files, and videos.

As businesses turn to the cloud in their digital transformation journey, many struggle with costly inefficiencies when trying to unlock the value trapped inside their data while maintaining compliance. The inability to manage mounting data becomes costly in terms of wasted time, wasted storage capacity and potential legal exposures if data cannot be located. Add to this corporate growth, and there becomes additional costs and complexities that businesses need to solve. Archive360 enables organizations to migrate data to the cloud, classify files, emails, videos, and reports, while protecting their business from privacy, compliance and e-discovery risk.

"Our rapid growth is the result of our relentless focus on customer success and product innovation," said Robert DeSteno, CEO, Archive360. "Over the past year, we have invested heavily in building the technology and team that is critical to protecting organizations from privacy, compliance and eDiscovery risk. Adding Rocco Seyboth to our executive team is a strategic decision that will help further accelerate our growth and meet the demands of the market."

Archive360 hired former AWS marketing executive and startup veteran, Rocco Seyboth as Chief Marketing Officer. While Archive360 has operated as a fully-distributed organization to date, Seyboth is looking to give the company a solid footprint in Seattle in order to maintain the company's trajectory and to support new revenue streams. "Seattle was a natural fit for expanding Archive360's market presence," says Seyboth. "From our longstanding partnerships in the area, to the available high-caliber talent as we continue to grow, Seattle will play a key role in our company's continued success."

Rocco Seyboth brings over 20 years of experience scaling global marketing and sales organizations, founding new lines of business, growing revenues and building brand leaders for startup and Fortune 500 companies. Before joining Archive360, he served as head of marketing for AWS Professional Services, Managed Services & Support where he was responsible for driving the development and adoption of the AWS platform. Previous to AWS, he led global marketing for cloud automation provider BitTitan where he helped drive 300 percent revenue growth.

