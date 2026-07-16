Archy Launches Archy Revenue to Help Dental Practices Save Time and Get Paid Faster

New AI-powered capability automates insurance payment posting inside Archy, helping teams auto-post routine payments, review exceptions, and move away from paper-check workflows.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archy today announced Archy Revenue, a new paid upgrade built directly into the Archy practice management platform to help dental practices automate the busy work of posting insurance payments. With Archy Revenue, a practice can bring paper and electronic insurance payments into one workflow, let AI read and match the payment to the right claim, automatically post claims paid as expected, and surface the exceptions that still need the team's judgment.

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For many dental practices, getting paid by insurance is one of the most manual parts of the business. Teams often have to search for the right claim, enter payment details line by line, reconcile deductibles and patient responsibility, and finalize each payment manually. Even when the insurance payment is correct, staff still have to review and click through work that does not need a decision. For bulk payments with dozens of claims, that process can take hours away from patient follow-up, collections, and running the practice.

Archy Revenue was built to address that work inside the system dental teams already use. When an insurance payment comes in, Archy Revenue reads the payment, matches it to claims in Archy, fills in payment details, and posts the claims that were paid as expected. Claims that need review, such as denied claims or claims with increased patient responsibility, are surfaced in an exception queue so the practice can focus on the few items that actually require attention.

Extending beyond paper payments, Archy Revenue includes a managed enrollment service for electronic insurance payments, helping offices get paid up to a week faster. As Archy completes enrollment on behalf of the office, electronic remittances are automatically retrieved and follow the same AI-powered matching, auto-posting, and exceptions experience as paper payments. One posting flow, regardless of how the payment comes in.

Archy Revenue launches with four core capabilities:

AI-powered insurance payment processing: Practices can upload up to 10 insurance payment PDFs at once for analysis. After just a few minutes, Archy Revenue reads the payment, matches claims in Archy, and fills in procedure-level deductible, patient responsibility, and insurance payment amounts. A built-in PDF viewer highlights where information was extracted, giving teams confidence in what the system found.

Auto-posting for claims paid as expected: When a claim is paid exactly as estimated, Archy Revenue posts it automatically so the team does not have to review work that does not need a decision. Practices can see a filtered view of exceptions, use auto-finalize when all claims on a payment are reconciled, and keep an audit trail for every auto-posted claim.

Managed electronic payment enrollment: Archy enrolls practices with top payers for electronic payments and remittances. Once set up, remittance information is retrieved automatically, payment information is pre-filled in Archy, and future-dated payments are held until the payment date. An auto-generated remittance PDF simplifies secondary claim filing.

One workflow for paper and electronic insurance payments: Whether a practice uploads a scanned explanation of benefits, a PDF from a payer portal, or receives an electronic remittance, the review experience is consistent. The same workflow helps teams match claims, review only what needs attention, and post payments without exports, extra logins, or reconciling between separate systems.

Archy Revenue also brings the company's founder story back into the product. Archy was created after its founders saw how outdated, disconnected software slowed down real dental practices. For Archy co-founder and CEO Jonathan Rat, insurance payment posting became especially personal after helping his wife, dentist and practice owner, work through insurance paperwork on weekends. Archy Revenue turns that firsthand frustration into a product capability designed to give dental teams that time back.

"Insurance payment posting is personal for me because I watched it take over my Saturdays in my wife's practice," said Jonathan Rat, co-founder and CEO of Archy. "Dental teams already did the hard part. They took care of the patient. They should not have to lose hours chasing down the payment after that. Archy Revenue is built to give that time back, by posting what can be posted safely, surfacing what needs a decision, and helping practices get paid faster without adding another system."

Archy Revenue is part of Archy's broader investment in AI built directly into dental practice workflows. Alongside Archy Scribe, which helps dentists create clinical notes inside Archy, Archy Revenue applies the same platform-native approach to insurance payments. Rather than adding another disconnected tool, Archy is building AI into the core operating system of the dental practice, so teams can reduce administrative work while staying in control of the decisions that matter.

About Archy

Archy is all-in-one dental practice management software built to help dental teams run more of their practice from one connected platform. Founded by Jonathan Rat and Ben Kolin after seeing firsthand how outdated, fragmented systems slowed down real dental practices, Archy brings scheduling, clinical workflows, patient communication, insurance, billing, reporting, payments, and AI-powered tools together in one modern system. Archy helps dental professionals reduce complexity, move faster, and spend more time focused on patients and practice growth.

Andrew Bernstein - [email protected]

SOURCE Archy Dental, Inc.