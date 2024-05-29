ArcLight and Elevate Announce New York City's Largest Battery Storage Project To Date

First of its Kind Project to Enable More Renewable Power and Enhanced Grid Reliability for New York

BOSTON and NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners ("ArcLight") and Elevate Renewables ("Elevate"), a leading battery storage developer, today announced a milestone battery storage infrastructure project at the Arthur Kill Power Station in Staten Island, NY. The 15 MW/60 MWh distribution-level project will help provide more renewable power by replacing existing generation planned to retire in 2025. Elevate is a wholly owned subsidiary of a fund managed by ArcLight.

Elevate Renewables

Once completed, the project will be the largest battery storage installation in New York City. The facility will be able to power more than 10,000 households during peak demand periods.

Elevate Renewables has completed contracting to construct a state-of-the-art battery storage facility to store power during non-peak hours and discharge power during peak demand periods, as well as to provide ancillary services that help maintain grid stability and resiliency. This infrastructure will help support New York City's electric grid and progress the clean energy transition.

"The Arthur Kill re-development project will install the latest energy storage technology on the site of a former power generation plant. This project is illustrative of Elevate's battery expertise, significant development pipeline, and ability to help enable strategic battery storage infrastructure to help meet New York State's energy storage target of 6 GWs by 2030," said Eric Cherniss, Head of Development at Elevate Renewables. "It further demonstrates our ability to catalyze large-scale battery storage projects and help provide low-cost renewable power with increased grid reliability to consumers."

"We believe battery storage infrastructure has the potential to be transformative and will be necessary to help meet the growing power needs from electrification and data centers, and is also a complement to the ongoing build-out of wind and solar renewable infrastructure," said Dan Revers, Founder & Partner at ArcLight. "ArcLight is well positioned to capitalize on the renewable infrastructure mega trend. This project builds upon ArcLight's extensive track record within the power and renewable infrastructure sectors over the past 20 years."

"We are excited to advance this first-of-its-kind contracted infrastructure project that is one of many brownfield development opportunities we have within our funds' power portfolio, which is one of the largest in the U.S.," said Angelo Acconcia, Partner at ArcLight. "The Arthur Kill project, when commissioned, will be New York City's largest battery storage system installed and the region's first such existing power facility to be repurposed for battery storage. We believe there are many more of these types of opportunities that leverage ArcLight's value add strategy, resources, and expertise across the electrification infrastructure value chain."

About Elevate Renewables

Elevate Renewables is a utility scale battery storage company focused on strategically deploying battery infrastructure co-located with existing power infrastructure facilities. The Company has significant experience and resources to effectuate utility scale battery infrastructure with an extensive brownfield pipeline of over 4 GWs. Elevate Renewables is active throughout the United States, where electrification and the rapid growth of intermittent renewables has created a need and advantage for renewable utility scale battery storage. For more information, please visit www.elevaterenewableenergy.com.

About ArcLight Capital Partners

Founded in 2001, ArcLight is a leading value-added infrastructure investment firm with strategic partnerships and investments across the power, renewables, strategic gas, battery storage, and transformative infrastructure sectors. ArcLight has a long and proven track record of investing across the electrification infrastructure value chain to help support reliability, security, and sustainable infrastructure. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,900-person asset management partner. Since 2001, ArcLight's funds have invested in infrastructure and related business with nearly $70 billion of total capitalization. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com.

SOURCE ArcLight Capital Partners