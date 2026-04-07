ArcLight Announces Final Fund VIII Close of $3.9 Billion

Capital Raised Over the Past 24 Months Surpasses $6 Billion

Fund VIII Continues ArcLight's Focus on Power, Renewables, Storage, Transmission, Midstream, & Digital Infrastructure

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners ("ArcLight"), a leading value-added infrastructure investor, today announced the successful close of ArcLight Infrastructure Partners Fund VIII ("Fund VIII" or the "Fund") with $3.9 billion in total commitments. The Fund was oversubscribed, exceeding the target capital commitment of $3.0 billion by 30 percent. Total capital raised by ArcLight over the past 24 months, across all vehicles, surpassed $6 billion, significantly expanding ArcLight's avenues to work with its partners.

"We are grateful to our partners' support for what we do. Since the firm's inception in 2001, ArcLight has maintained a strong and consistent focus on investing in electric power, renewables, strategic gas, and related infrastructure with a highly differentiated, value-added investment approach," said Dan Revers, Founder and Managing Partner of ArcLight. "As ArcLight celebrates its 25th year of investing, the successful close of Fund VIII underscores our differentiated approach, expanded capabilities and value proposition to its partners."

"The ability to build, connect and operate critical infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to creating long-term alpha. Over the last five years, ArcLight has significantly reinvested in and expanded the firm's infrastructure, team and resources to enable its continued evolution of leading with capability, expertise and partnership to create value," said Angelo Acconcia, President & Partner of ArcLight. "I believe our ability to act with the capabilities of a strategic sets us apart and provides a long-term "right to win" in the areas where we invest and substantial benefits for our valued partners."

ArcLight has been investing and building electric infrastructure since 2001, and has owned, controlled and operated ~70 GW of power generation assets and 48,000 miles of electric and gas transmission infrastructure, collectively representing over $80 billion of enterprise value.

Partnerships and resources that ArcLight has formed or backed over the last five years include:

AlphaGen – operating power team

– operating power team Advanced Power – thermal power development team

– thermal power development team Elevate – battery storage development team

– battery storage development team SkyVest – renewables operating team

– renewables operating team Anchor Point – transmission development team

– transmission development team Takanock – digital power team

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for the Fund.

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated ~70 GW of assets and 48,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing more than $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven history of value-added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission, natural gas transmission, storage infrastructure and digital power to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~2,000-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com. References to "ArcLight" herein refers to ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC and/or its managed investment vehicles, as the context requires.

SOURCE ArcLight Capital Partners