Arclin Expands Firepoint™ Portfolio with New 10-Foot OSB Panel at IBS 2026

Company to Host Renowned Builder and YouTube Personality Matt Risinger

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin is bringing its latest fire-resistant building solutions to the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS), Feb. 17-19, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando at booth #W5853. Highlights include the debut of a new 10-foot Firepoint® oriented strand board (OSB) panel and a special booth appearance by builder and YouTube personality Matt Risinger on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m.

Watch builder and YouTube host Matt Risinger put Arclin Firepoint® to the test in a live fire-resistance demonstration. Speed Speed Firepoint provides 90 minutes of fire resistance, giving people critical time to protect lives and property.

"We spend a lot of time listening to what builders are telling us, about taller walls, tighter schedules, and the need for solutions that fit naturally into the way they already build," said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's CEO. "What we're showcasing this year reflects that feedback, from our new 10-foot Firepoint OSB panels to practical jobsite solutions like Peelshield™. We look forward to continuing those real conversations with builders and industry voices throughout the show."

NOTABLE AND ON DISPLAY:

Arclin Firepoint ® : Firepoint is a proprietary sheathing that provides 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, exceeding code by 53 percent, to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property. New in 2026, Firepoint now supports larger panel sizes, including 4x9 and 4x10, making it ideal for tall-wall and multifamily construction and compatible with roughly 80% of the market that relies on OSB sheathing.

Firepoint is a proprietary sheathing that provides 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, exceeding code by 53 percent, to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property. New in 2026, Firepoint now supports larger panel sizes, including 4x9 and 4x10, making it ideal for tall-wall and multifamily construction and compatible with roughly 80% of the market that relies on OSB sheathing. YouTube Personality Matt Risinger: Arclin welcomes back nationally recognized building science and high-performance construction expert, and host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger, who will appear at the Arclin booth #W5853 on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Arclin welcomes back nationally recognized building science and high-performance construction expert, and host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger, who will appear at the Arclin booth #W5853 on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Peelshield™ Floor Protection: Peelshield is an OSB panel featuring a specially formulated peel-off protective film that keeps floors clean, safe, and presentable throughout construction. The easy-to-remove, water- and scratch-resistant film peels off cleanly at project completion, making it ideal for single-family, multifamily, and remodeling projects.

Peelshield is an OSB panel featuring a specially formulated peel-off protective film that keeps floors clean, safe, and presentable throughout construction. The easy-to-remove, water- and scratch-resistant film peels off cleanly at project completion, making it ideal for single-family, multifamily, and remodeling projects. Liquid-Applied WRB & Firepoint-Compatible Caulk: Explore liquid-applied WRB and Firepoint-compatible caulk solutions for air sealing purposes, engineered to integrate seamlessly into standard builder workflows.

Arclin products will be featured in the Construction Performance Zone #W5483 and the New Product Zone #W60; the company is also sponsoring Custom Building Central workshops taking place throughout the show.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, media are invited to an Arclin-sponsored Press Lounge Breakfast in #W207A from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., and a VIP/Media Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Arclin booth #W5853.

For more information about Firepoint, visit https://firepoint.arclin.com/.

About Arclin:

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

