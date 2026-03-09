Arclin Firepoint® Named a BIMsmith Best 2026 Product

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin's Firepoint® fire-resistant sheathing has been honored as a BIMsmith Best 2026 product, recognized by a panel of architects from the BIMsmith team for its innovation, design excellence, and superior performance.

The award was presented during the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida, celebrating products that are redefining the future of architecture and construction.

Firepoint receives the BIMsmith Best 2026 award at IBS, selected by a jury of architects for innovation and performance.

Now in its seventh year, the BIMsmith Best Awards honor building products that demonstrate meaningful advancement in the built environment. Presented annually, the awards recognize products, companies, and initiatives that set new standards for excellence in the building product industry. Winners are selected through a collaborative evaluation process representing professionals across architecture, engineering, and construction.

"Recognition from a jury of architects carries real weight," said Bradley Bolduc, Chief Executive Officer of Arclin. "These are the professionals making material decisions at the design stage. To see Firepoint stand out through that lens reinforces that we're delivering something meaningful to the future of building."

Firepoint is a proprietary sheathing that provides up to 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property.*

New in 2026, Firepoint now supports larger panel sizes, including 4x9 and 4x10, making it ideal for tall-wall and multifamily construction and compatible with roughly 80% of the market that relies on OSB sheathing.

For more information about Firepoint, visit https://firepoint.arclin.com/.

*Per ASTM E-119 in a third party accredited lab.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

SOURCE Arclin