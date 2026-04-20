Arclin Firepoint® Named a Green Builder Media 2026 Sustainable Product of the Year

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin's Firepoint® fire‑resistant sheathing has been recognized as a Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media for the second consecutive year, honoring the product's innovation, real‑world performance, and measurable contributions to safer, more sustainable homes.

Firepoint is a proprietary sheathing that provides up to 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, exceeding code by 50 percent or more to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property.

Firepoint is a proprietary sheathing that provides up to 90 minutes of fire resistance when used in wall assemblies, exceeding code by 50 percent or more to slow fire spread and give people critical time to protect lives and property.* New in 2026, Firepoint now supports larger panel sizes, including 4x9 and 4x10, making it ideal for tall-wall and multifamily construction.

Firepoint's design simplifies assemblies, reducing the need for extra layers or fire treatments, contributing to a more sustainable and efficient building process. Suitable for construction in wildland urban interface (WUI) zones**, Firepoint advances sustainability by supporting longer-lasting builds and reducing the environmental impact of wildfire reconstruction. By reducing materials, labor, and carbon emissions, the panel helps builders create resilient homes that withstand extreme events while conserving resources.

"Our Firepoint sheathing exemplifies the kind of innovation that moves the building industry forward," said Bradley Bolduc, Chief Executive Officer of Arclin. "This recognition reflects the role Firepoint plays in advancing resilience, safety, and sustainability, helping builders construct homes that protect lives, preserve resources, and offer design flexibility."

Firepoint integrates intumescent technology into the panel, protecting walls from fire without compromising structural performance, strength, or design. The new 10-foot panel elevates this performance by responding directly to builder demand for faster installation, fewer seams, and greater efficiency in real-world construction.

"One of the biggest advantages of Firepoint is how seamlessly it fits into existing building practices," said Teong Tan, Chief Research Officer at Arclin. "By aligning with standard OSB applications and expanding panel sizes, we're making it easier for builders to adopt higher-performing materials at scale."

For more information about Firepoint, visit https://firepoint.arclin.com/.

*Per ASTM E-119 in a third-party accredited lab.

**Meets California WUI (Chapter 7A) requirements.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, aerospace, defense, personal protection, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

SOURCE Arclin