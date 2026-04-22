Arclin's Kevlar®, Kevlar® EXO™, and Nomex® Production Facility in Richmond Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a global materials science company, today announced that its Kevlar®, Kevlar® EXO™, and Nomex® production facilities at the Spruance manufacturing plant in Richmond were awarded certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification System (ISCC PLUS).

The Spruance facility is the second Arclin aramids site to earn ISCC certification, following the Asturias manufacturing plant in 2025. This achievement demonstrates Arclin's commitment to advancing sustainability and building out global capabilities to offer Kevlar®, Kevlar® EXO™, and Nomex® products made with sustainable raw materials.

ISCC PLUS certification verifies a product's sustainability based on the entire supply chain, from sourcing raw materials to production and distribution. The certification helps enable the reduction of products' carbon footprint and the gradual replacement of fossil fuel based raw materials with more sustainable alternatives such as bio-sourced raw materials while promoting the transition to a more circular economy.

"Our products help protect and improve the lives of millions in the end markets we serve—including aerospace, personal protection, energy solutions, and defense. Our integration of ISCC PLUS certification in the production of Kevlar®, Kevlar® EXO™, and Nomex® affirms Arclin's dedication to empowering customers on their journey towards reduced emissions. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate purposefully while minimizing our environmental footprint for generations to come," said Mark Glaspey, President of Arclin.

Since 2022, Kevlar®, Kevlar® EXO™, and Nomex® have been produced with renewable electricity, through the purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in operations annually. Arclin's Asturias manufacturing site added a 12.6 MWp onsite solar array for self-consumption in 2025, featuring more than 22,000 solar panels.

ISCC PLUS certification in the production of Kevlar®, Kevlar® EXO™ and Nomex® advances Arclin's aim of collaborating with organizations throughout the value chain to reduce Scope 3 emissions. Arclin continues to focus on innovation to support customers and their sustainability goals.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

SOURCE Arclin