Arcline-Backed DwyerOmega Acquires Burns Engineering

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Burns Engineering. The acquisition expands DwyerOmega's precision temperature measurement product offering.

Founded in 1965 and based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Burns Engineering is a leading provider of temperature measurement. The company's solutions enable precision temperature measurement with certified, metrology-grade devices, expanding DwyerOmega's current product offering in industries such as biopharma, food processing, and calibration laboratories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Burns Engineering's technical product portfolio to the DwyerOmega family," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega. "We will provide customers a premier offering of precision measurement technologies with an enhanced network of support and service resources. This acquisition advances our vision of being the provider of choice for measurement technologies to customers around the world."

Jim and JD Burns, co-owners of Burns Engineering, commented, "At Burns Engineering, we realize the instruments and guidance we provide play a vital role in our customers' products and processes. We know that what we do matters because what our customers do matters to all of us. The DwyerOmega team shares a clear alignment with these principles, and we firmly believe joining the DwyerOmega family will strengthen our collective efforts going forward."

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a diverse range of industrial and controlled environment applications to monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence.

Serving customers across the globe with a portfolio of industry leading brands, DwyerOmega has a legacy and ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. For more information visit www.dwyeromega.com.

About Burns Engineering

For over 60 years, Burns Engineering has been working with one goal: to provide the best temperature measurement solution possible to our customers. The portfolio of customers includes pharmaceutical, bioscience, food processing, chemical, gas and oil, and a range of OEM suppliers. Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Burns Engineering offers engineered-to-ordered solutions, as well as a full catalog of standard products, directly to customers or through our network of Authorized Representatives. For more information visit www.burnsengineering.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

