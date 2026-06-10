Arcline-Backed DwyerOmega Acquires Lake Shore Cryotronics

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Lake Shore Cryotronics ("Lake Shore" or the "Company"). The acquisition strengthens DwyerOmega's precision temperature measurement product offering in cryogenics while expanding its measurement capabilities into magnetics and material characterization.

Founded in 1968 and based in Westerville, Ohio, Lake Shore is a leading provider of measurement solutions for cryogenic temperature, magnetics, material characterization, and cryostats, delivering high-performance sensors, monitors, controllers and systems to support breakthrough research and manufacturing globally. The Company's solutions enable precision measurement and control with certified, world-class calibration and metrology-grade devices across industries such as quantum computing, aerospace, medical, semiconductor, fusion, and research.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lake Shore to the DwyerOmega family. Lake Shore is at the leading-edge of cryogenic temperature, magnetics, material characterization and cryostats solutions. Its advanced, highly engineered portfolio will strengthen our technology offering, while expanding our market presence and ability to serve customers across a variety of attractive end markets," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega.

Michael Swartz, President & CEO of Lake Shore, commented, "Joining DwyerOmega expands Lake Shore's commercial reach, broadens our product offerings and supports continued technological advancements for customers worldwide. We are excited to partner with a team that shares our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to DwyerOmega in connection with the transaction.

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a diverse range of industrial and controlled environment applications to monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence.

Serving customers across the globe with a portfolio of industry leading brands, DwyerOmega has a legacy and ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. DwyerOmega is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information visit www.dwyeromega.com.

About Lake Shore Cryotronics

For nearly 60 years, Lake Shore Cryotronics has been committed to the advancement of science and technology by providing its customers with high-quality cryogenic temperature, magnetic, material characterization, and cryostat solutions. Lake Shore's highly engineered portfolio helps customers in critical applications across a variety of industries, including aerospace, semiconductor, medical, quantum computing, research, and academia. For more information visit www.lakeshore.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

DwyerOmega

Tim Howlett

[email protected]

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Tim Ragones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355‐4449

SOURCE DwyerOmega