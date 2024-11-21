Arcline-Backed DwyerOmega Acquires Process Sensing Technologies Ltd.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Process Sensing Technologies Ltd. ("PST" or the "Company"). The acquisition significantly expands DwyerOmega's sensing and instrumentation product offering and strengthens its position in several key end markets and regions.

Founded in 1964 and based in Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK, PST is a leading provider of measurement instrumentation and monitoring solutions for process-critical applications worldwide. With 12 leading brands, PST offers a comprehensive suite of proprietary sensors, instruments, analyzers, and monitoring solutions with sensing capabilities across parameters, including moisture, gas, level and flow. PST's solutions enable safer conditions for people and processes, maximize energy efficiency, improve product quality, and ensure ongoing compliance with global standards. The combination of PST's cutting-edge technologies with DwyerOmega's high-quality sensing and instrumentation portfolio offers customers a broader range of solutions tailored for their unique applications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Process Sensing Technologies to the DwyerOmega family," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega. "PST has an exceptional portfolio of best-in-class sensors, instruments and gas analyzers, as well as leading software monitoring solutions. By bringing together two great organizations, we will provide customers a premier offering of precision measurement technologies with an enhanced global network of support and service resources. This acquisition advances our vision of being the provider of choice for measurement technologies to customers around the world."

Adam Markin, CEO of PST, commented, "At PST, our employees have cultivated a culture rooted in innovation, continuous improvement, and an unrelenting pursuit of high-quality customer service. The DwyerOmega team shares a clear alignment with these principles, and I firmly believe joining the DwyerOmega family will strengthen our collective efforts going forward."

Barclays served as financial advisor to DwyerOmega in connection with the transaction.

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the indoor environmental quality (IEQ), building automation, process and environmental markets. DwyerOmega has a global footprint and serves its market through brands including Dwyer Instruments, Omega Engineering, Automated Components Inc. (ACI), Miljoco, Weiss Instruments, Universal Flow Monitors (UFM), Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, and Proximity. To learn more about DwyerOmega, visit www.dwyer-inst.com and www.omega.com.

About Process Sensing Technologies

PST designs, manufactures, and distributes differentiated measurement solutions which analyze and monitor vital process parameters with high precision in mission critical applications. The Company's portfolio of solutions serves a broad range of end markets including pharmaceutical, bioscience, medical, aerospace, semiconductor, compressed air, building automation, and energy markets. PST has operations across Europe, North America and Asia. To learn more about PST, visit www.processsensing.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $9.1 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

