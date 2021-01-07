Arcline Investment Management Acquires Ohmega Technologies

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of committed capital, today announced that it has expanded its specialty electronic components platform with the acquisition of Ohmega Technologies ("Ohmega" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer of advanced embedded thin-film resistive materials. Ohmega was acquired from the Alan D. Leve Family. Alan, who founded Ohmega in 1983 and served as CEO since its inception, felt that Arcline would be an excellent steward to take the Company forward and build upon the foundation that exists today.

Arcline commented, "The addition of Ohmega perfectly aligns with our specialty electronic components platform growth strategy to assemble a portfolio of companies with world-class products and customer service. We are excited to work with this talented team to accelerate Ohmega's growth while maintaining the Company's unique culture and customer-first mindset."

Bruce Mahler, Vice President and General Manager of Ohmega, added, "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Ohmega by Arcline. Our commitment to the long-term supply of OhmegaPly® to our customers is enhanced with this acquisition. We're excited by the prospect of working with Arcline and Kevin Perhamus, the President of Arcline's specialty electronic components group, and know that Arcline's commitment to investing in Ohmega and OhmegaPly® will serve our customers well for many years to come."

Over more than five decades, OhmegaPly® has recorded trillions of operational hours within billions of printed circuit boards across a wide range of applications, including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer, Medical and Telecommunications. The Company's OhmegaPly® Embedded Resistor Technology acts as a resistive "blank slate," eliminating the need for discrete surface mount resistors and providing printed circuit board designers with a key tool for addressing contemporary electronic issues that require passive resistors or resistive films.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Arcline. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Ohmega

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Industrial Technology, Specialty Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Personal Care, Medical Products and Life Sciences. www.arcline.com

