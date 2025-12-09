ARCO Design/Build Announces Retirement of CEO Rob Steigerwald and President Jake Stefan; Names Nick Hasapes and Joe Matthews as Co-CEOs

Planned leadership succession positions employee-owned design-build firm for continued growth

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build today announced the Chief Executive Officer Rob Steigerwald and President Jake Stefan will retire effective December 31, 2025, following more than 50 years of combined leadership that transformed the company into a national design-build leader. Nick Hasapes and Joe Matthews, both current Divisional CEOs, have been named Co-CEOs effective January 1, 2026.

Steigerwald and Stefan will join founders Rick Schultze and Mark Mummert on the ARCO DB Companies, Inc. Board of Directors.

"This transition reflects what Rob and Jake have built – an organization with the leadership depth to promote from within and the foundation to support continued growth," said Rick Schultze, Founder and Co-Chairman of ARCO DB Companies, Inc. "They've positioned ARCO Design/Build for its next chapter."

Steigerwald joined ARCO Design/Build in 1999 and was named CEO in February 2023. During his tenure, he led the company's geographic expansion from a regional presence to a national footprint, growing from 13 offices to 20 offices nationwide. His early leadership of the Philadelphia office drove ARCO Design/Build's expansion into the Northeast, establishing operations in Baltimore, New York, Richmond, and Raleigh-Durham.

"Build ARCO has been about building leaders," said Steigerwald. "We hired the best people, gave them the tools to succeed, and watched them create extraordinary results for our clients. Nick and Joe represent exactly what this organization produces – leaders who understand our business, our clients, and our culture."

Stefan, who also joined in 1999 and was named President in February 2023, built the operational foundation that enabled ARCO's growth. A civil engineer by training, he developed the project management systems and field operations that became the company's competitive advantage. Under his leadership, ARCO Design/Build expanded its vertically integrated capabilities, adding concrete, electrical, and mechanical services that give clients single-source accountability.

"The systems we built were never about processes for its own sake – they were about delivering for our clients and developing our people. We created guidelines that allow our highly skilled teams to make decisions at the right time, building an environment of trust between the company and the associate," said Stefan. "What excites me most about this transition is knowing that Nick and Joe will continue building on that foundation. They've been doing it for two decades already."

Together, Steigerwald and Stefan led ARCO Design/Build through more than two decades of strategic growth, expanding the organization to 20 regional offices supported by 34 operating divisions. The ARCO Family of Companies has consistently been recognized as the #1 Warehouse Builder in the United States by Engineering News-Record.

As a 100% employee-owned company through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), ARCO Design/Build's leadership transitions carry particular significance. Every associate has direct stake in the organization's continued success, and the company's culture of developing leaders from within reflects that ownership mindset.

Hasapes and Matthews bring a combined four decades of experience with ARCO Design/Build and have led significant portions of the organization as Divisional CEOs. Hasapes, who holds a degree in Architectural Engineering from Penn State, joined ARCO in 2006 and currently oversees operations in Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, and Wilmington. He led the development of ARCO Design/Build's architectural, structural, and civil design capabilities, strengthening the company's integrated design-build model.

Matthews, a Clemson University Construction Management graduate, joined ARCO in 2003 and currently oversees operations in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, Jacksonville, Memphis, Mobile, and Savannah, as well as ARCON and General Services Charleston (GSC). He expanded ARCO's geographic reach and built the internal capabilities that support the company's vertically integrated approach.

"Rob and Jake created something remarkable – a company where talented people can build careers and clients can count on results," said Hasapes. "Joe and I are honored to lead ARCO Design/Build into its next chapter. The foundation is strong, and that strength gives us the opportunity to grow with greater intention – deepening our expertise, expanding into new markets, and continuing to invest in the people who make this company what it is."

"What makes this transition work is that it's not a departure from what ARCO is – it's a continuation and an opportunity," said Matthews. "Our clients are looking for more than a builder – they want a partner who understands their business and helps them make smarter decisions. That's who ARCO has always been at our best. Rob and Jake gave us a platform that can support the next level of growth. We've spent more than two decades learning from them and leaders across this organization. We're ready."

ARCO Design/Build is widely recognized as a construction industry leader in industrial and commercial project types, including warehouse and distribution, cold storage, manufacturing, mission critical, and life sciences facilities. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key services that provide clients with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear communication. ARCO is 100% associate-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). With architectural and structural engineering capabilities, ARCO provides clients with streamlined and efficient processes. For more information, visit arcodb.com.

