ARCO Design/Build Breaks Ground on Steel 70, a Three-Building Industrial Campus in Clayton

Market-ready development will deliver approximately 346,000 square feet along the US-70 Business corridor, supporting modern logistics and light industrial users

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build today announced the groundbreaking of Steel 70, a new three-building industrial development in Johnston County. Developed by Blue Steel Development, the project will deliver approximately 346,000 square feet of modern industrial space designed for today's distribution, warehousing, and light manufacturing operations.

Located along the US-70 Business corridor, Steel 70 is strategically positioned to serve industrial and logistics users seeking convenient access to the greater Raleigh-Durham region and key transportation routes across the Triangle and broader Southeast. The site offers the flexibility and efficiency that growing companies need to scale quickly while maintaining speed to market.

The development is planned as a three-building campus, with construction beginning on the initial phases immediately and delivery targeted for 2026. The project will provide high-quality, market-ready space capable of accommodating a range of tenants, from regional distributors to advanced light industrial users.

"Steel 70 is exactly the kind of industrial product expanding markets are asking for: well-located, flexible, and designed around efficient operations," said Tim Wipperman, Division Manager at ARCO Design/Build. "We're proud to partner with Blue Steel to bring new, high-quality industrial capacity to Clayton and help position the community for long-term economic growth."

"Clayton continues to attract thoughtful, well-planned investment, and Steel 70 is a strong example of that momentum," said Town of Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod. "ARCO and Blue Steel have taken a proactive, partnership-oriented approach from day one, and we're excited to see this project move forward."

ARCO has a long-standing history of working alongside Johnston County and its municipalities to support responsible industrial growth. Across the county, the company has completed 21 ground-up construction projects totaling more than 4.4 million square feet, including seven projects in Clayton alone. This experience reflects ARCO's continued commitment to the region and its focus on delivering reliable results through strong local partnerships.

"Steel 70 was designed to meet the growing need for modern, flexible industrial space in the Triangle region," said Ryan Vaught, Chief Investment Officer at Blue Steel Development. "Clayton offers the connectivity, workforce, and pro-growth environment that today's users prioritize, and ARCO is the right partner to deliver a high-quality project on an accelerated timeline."

Blue Steel Development brings a vertically integrated approach to industrial real estate, guiding projects from site selection and entitlement through design, construction, and long-term asset management. Steel 70 reflects the firm's continued investment in high-growth Southeastern markets and its focus on delivering functional, scalable facilities for modern users.

Local leaders view the project as an important step in strengthening Clayton's commercial base, attracting new business activity, and supporting future job creation in the region.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build is a national design-build construction firm specializing in industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and mission-critical facilities. By integrating feasibility, design, and construction under one team, ARCO delivers faster schedules, early cost certainty, and reduced risk for clients nationwide.

About Blue Steel Development

Blue Steel Development is a vertically integrated real estate development firm focused on delivering high-quality industrial projects across growth markets. The company manages the full lifecycle of development, from site acquisition and entitlement through design, construction, and asset management.

