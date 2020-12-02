ARCO Design/Build Indianapolis' Continued Market Growth Necessitates New Office Expansion

ARCO's specialty in light industrial and commercial design-build construction projects supports a variety of industries including speculative development, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, distribution centers, and cold and dry storage facilities. ARCO's Indianapolis office has seen steady growth due to the value of their design-build delivery method.

"Our growth has been reflective of us standing by our philosophy on the design-build approach and the value we want to give our customers," said Landon Paddock, Vice President of ARCO Design/Build Indianapolis. "It's been a testament to our steady growth. If we wanted to be a plan-spec-build contractor like others in the city, we could do larger volume, but at that point, we'd just be another general contractor. Instead, we want to always be a strategic member of the team that adds value to the process while bringing new solutions and perspectives to projects so that our clients' needs are met."

The growth of the Indianapolis office is the successful extension of ARCO's national network of design-build offices named #7 on ENR's 2019 list of design-build contractors. ENR recently ranked ARCO as the #1 builder of Distribution Centers and Warehouses in the nation.

"ARCO Design/Build has 26 offices, with Indianapolis being one of them. We are able to bring in a tremendous amount of knowledge from around the U.S, and that is a huge advantage to our clients and end-users. No other contractor in Indianapolis has quite the reach we do. We are able to leverage our national presence for our clients, while providing them the personalized attention of a small company," said Paddock.

In 2020, ARCO Indianapolis was awarded and named the #3 Best Places to Work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in the large category. The team also moved into a new office space that features contemporary design and décor including a breakroom encouraging their motto of "Work Hard. Play Hard," with beer taps and ping-pong tables available for associates.

"It's nice to have a place to call home for our associates that allows us to work cohesively as a team, while giving us more room for growth as we continue to make our mark here in Indianapolis," said Titus.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (http://www.arcodb.com) is a national design/build firm widely recognized as an industry leader for various industrial project types, including but not limited to cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. ARCO's turn-key approach allows customers to have a direct relationship with one company, ensuring a single point of contact that will allow for clear lines of communication resulting in savings of time and cost. Capabilities include project feasibility studies, site selection, complete design, logistical design, budgeting, up-front competitive lump sum pricing, value engineering, code consulting and full general contracting.

