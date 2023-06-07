Arctech Bags 2 New Contracts in Indian Market to Supply Total 662 MW 1P Tracking Solution

MUMBAI, India and SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV provider has announced it is poised to provide accumulated 662 MW SkyLine II solar tracking solution for two projects with strategic partners in India, marking the company's milestone in 2023 following the 2.8 GW mega project last year. 

The 242 MW project with Sterling & Wilson is located in Rajasthan, where the company struck a deal and successfully finished the shipment of the 1.7 GW of 1P SkyLine trackers by 2021. By the end of 2022, Rajasthan already has historically over 19GW of renewable energy capacity as India's largest state. This deal marks the third project Arctech and Sterling & Wilson have worked on together after the accumulated capacity of 191 MW historical portfolio in the MENA area. 

During the recently closed SNEC PV POWER EXPO in May, Arctech also announced it had harvested another 420MW SkyLine II project with Torrent Power, the project locates in Surel, India.

The company's dedication to local content and service is on par with the local market uptake as it is inevitably the next move for the Indian renewable energy supply chain. In August 2022, Arctech celebrated the inauguration of its first joint venture manufacturing base, Jash Energy in Mundra, India with a 3 GW annual capacity, capable of producing all major components for its solar tracker products.

SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the Indian market. The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction. The synchronous multi-point drive mechanism technology rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode, hence reducing the difference of wind pressure and post loads between the exterior and interior of the PV plant. By doing so, Skyline II enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.

Gail remarked, " Arctech will continue to operate, develop and deeply cultivate local supply chain in the Indian market, optimizing efficiency and reducing the cost of solar projects to proactively respond to the Indian Government's Mission 500GW by 2030."

