Arctech Conducts In-depth Cooperation with the Technical University of Madrid on Wind Tunnel Laboratory

KUNSHAN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22nd, Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez and Professor Omar Gómez Ortega from the Technical University of Madrid visited Arctech and both parties have successfully joined in an agreement on deepening cooperation on the Wind Tunnel Laboratory.

Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez and Professor Omar Gómez Ortega visited Arctech Wind Tunnel Laboratory
Wu Liang, Manager of Arctech Wind Tunnel Lab is demonstrating products to the two professors
Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez is an internationally renowned wind tunnel expert who has participated in over 70 wind tunnel studies in fields such as building aerodynamics, bridge aerodynamics and aeroelasticity, wind energy, solar energy, and has also led multiple wind tunnel experiments on photovoltaic tracker in Spain.

Professor Omar Gómez Ortega is a member and treasurer of the Nation Association for Wind Engineering (ANIV) belonging to the International Association for Wind Engineering (IAWE). As an influential wind tunnel expert in Spain, he has participated in the research and development of wind tunnel engineering in over 30 civil engineering, wind engineering, aerospace, and other projects worldwide.

As a leading manufacturer and solution provider of photovoltaic trackers in the world, Arctech adheres to the mission of " Empowered by Technology, Shine Forward", and always regards innovation as the fundamental driving force for enterprise development, empowering customer value, and leading industry progress. To this end, Arctech has conducted in-depth cooperation with well-known universities both domestically and internationally such as Technical University of Madrid, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Northwestern Polytechnical University, jointly promoting the implementation and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and accelerating the modernization process of the photovoltaic industry chain.

In 2021, Arctech became the only photovoltaic enterprise in the world to have its own wind tunnel laboratory. The Arctech Wind Tunnel Laboratory can simulate the site environment and conduct tests from five stages: static, dynamic, CFD stability, aeroelasticity, and Aero Plus. Based on the test data, structural calculations are conducted to obtain accurate aerodynamic information on the solar tracking system, ensuring its stability.

In 2022, Arctech established a Numerical Wind Tunnel CFD Calculation Center. By selecting appropriate air turbulence mathematical models and using electronic computers as tools, various discrete mathematical methods are applied to conduct numerical experiments, computer simulations, and analysis research on various problems in fluid mechanics. An intelligent design platform for photovoltaic structural systems in complex terrains is established, providing support for Arctech to improve product solutions.

Relying on its strong research and development capabilities of "integrating industry, academia, and research", Arctech has pioneered the world's leading multi-point parallel drive tracking technology, leading the technological leap of solar trackers and solutions from single-point drive to multi-point drive. The exclusive development of the "3D Geographic Information System (GIS) + Numerical Wind Tunnel CFD Simulation" application technology provides a theoretical basis and technical support for improving the reliability and structural optimization design of trackers in complex terrain.

So far, Arctech Global R&D Center Laboratory has obtained the qualification of the Photovoltaic Tracker TMP Laboratory issued by TÜV SÜD and the laboratory accreditation certificate issued by CNAS.

Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez and Professor Omar Gómez Ortega highly praised the construction of Arctech Wind Tunnel Laboratory and Arctech's leading product technology. They expressed their willingness to further deepen cooperation with Arctech and jointly contribute to the world's photovoltaic development.

