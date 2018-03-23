Arctech Solar Ranked No.4 Global PV Market Shares Ranking List, and Tops Chinese Market in 2017

Arctech Solar has good performance on some other ranking lists of this report. Arctech Solar not only continues to be ranked on solar tracker shipment lists in the Asia-Pacific and India region, but also maintains its No.1 leading position in the Chinese market with a total market share of 58%. What is worth mentioning, Arctech Solar climbed onto the Top 4 in the Sub-Saharan Africa PV tracker market shares ranking list for the first time, benefiting from its project in Namibia.

"The results from GTM Research's report have fully demonstrated Arctech's strong competitiveness in the global market," said Mr. Guy Rong, president of Arctech Solar's international business. "We are appreciative to be this global tracking and ranking leader again a second year in a row. It has been a milestone for us. This is a data demonstration that Arctech Solar has successfully managed to develop our two major products-tracking and racking systems in parallel. And it is also a quantitative conclusion for Arctech Solar's 9-years global footprint and continuous efforts."

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. In the past 9 years, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/service centers in America, India, Japan, Spain and Mexico. As of the end of 2017, Arctech Solar has cumulatively installed 13.5GW capacity and completed 800 projects in 15 countries. With a production capacity of 6GW and 3GW in fixed mounting structure and tracker field respectively (a total annual capacity of 9GW), Arctech Solar is now a reliable partner in the global PV Tracking and Racking industry.

