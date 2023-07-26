Arctic Blue Sources Fresh Fish Oil from Alaska and Norway

The Dutch Omega-3 Supplement Manufacturer Goes North of the "Plastic Soup" Seas to Source Top-Shelf Fish Oil For Its Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, Ludo van de Wiel found himself looking for ways to keep his family healthy and strong. The father of three was a fish oil expert by trade and knew that one area he wanted to address was a steady supply of Omega-3 fatty acids — something that has been scientifically proven to be essential at any age and stage of life. The issue was finding a supplement that didn't come with that fishy, off-putting smell (something that indicates low quality as well as unpalatability).

On a work trip to Norway, the Dutch entrepreneur unexpectedly found the solution to his troubles swimming all the way up in the icy depths of the Barents Sea: Norwegian cod. Van de Wiel found that fish oil processed right on fishing boats out in the waters of Northern Norway were high quality, sustainable, and high in nutritional value. Even better, they tasted amazing.

"Fish oil freshly processed from arctic waters is different," explains the founder, "This is some of the cleanest water in the world, far away from the plastic soup in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and South America. The oil from its fish is clean, pure, and has a softer taste that doesn't come across as fishy." Van de Wiel looked into what it would take to source this exceptional form of omega-3 fatty acids. Before long, Arctic Blue was born.

Before long, Van de Wiel's new health and wellness company began sourcing fish oil from the Arctic waters of Alaska, as well. Regardless of whether the oil came from Europe or the Americas, Van de Wiel and his team took great care to ensure that each supplier was MSC-certified. This is a prestigious certification that implies a high degree of quality and sustainable business practices that safeguard global seafood supplies.

Van de Wiel is careful to clarify that there are several other eco-labels in the industry that claim sustainability. Friends of the Sea (FOS) is one of these. However, MSC's rigorous standards make it a superior label.

Along with this higher bar, Van de Wiel adds that the company's fish oil is sustainably processed by using byproducts. "Our fish oil is made from the fillet trim of fresh Arctic wild cod," he explains, "This means we're helping to use up the leftovers of fish that were already caught and processed for fillets."

From clean water and a soft taste to sustainable processing and impeccable standards, Arctic Blue is rewriting the playbook when it comes to high-quality omega-3 fatty acid supplements. The company even has an alternative range of algae-based vegan oil and vitamin D and fish collagen products (also with MSC-certification). Arctic Blue is an effective, eco-friendly source of nutrients in a world that is coming to have a greater appreciation for and commitment to sustainability and health every day.

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

