Fish Oil For Pets Can Be High Quality Too

Arctic Blue Has Set the Standard for High-Quality Fish Oil Supplements for the Whole Family — Even Cats, Dogs, and Horses.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Blue has redefined what quality fish oil supplements look like — for humans and animals alike. The Dutch brand's animal fish oils offer the highest-quality Omega-3 dietary supplements for dogs, cats, and even horses.

Arctic Blue was founded in 2015 by Dutch Wageningen University alumnus Ludo Van de Wiel. At the time, Van de Wiel was searching for a fish oil supplement for his three young children, who weren't keen on getting the nutrient-rich substance from the source. Nor did they want to consume fish oil supplements that left them with a fishy aftertaste and unpleasant burps.

Van de Wiel headed to Norway in search of a solution, and it was there, far from the plastic soup pollution that is rampant in so many other parts of the globe, that he found the purest Arctic fish oil on the planet. Arctic Blue's full-spectrum fish oil is sustainably sourced from the fillet trimmings of fresh-caught wild cod in the Barents Sea. It is processed by MSC-certified fisheries, often right on the boat at sea shortly after catching the fish. The oil has low oxidation values (which give it a smooth, non-fishy taste) and comes in plastic-free packaging.

The company's animal line of products contains highly effective doses of EPA and DHA. The oil comes in a bottle with a dispensing syringe for easy application, and its neutral taste is easy on an animal's palate. The health benefits include improving flexible joints and muscles, addressing itchy and flaky skin, and cultivating shiny, lustrous coats.

"At Arctic Blue, we are serious about the sea and crazy about Omega-3," says Van de Wiel. "It doesn't matter if you're looking for a full-spectrum oil for yourself, your children, or your pets. Our oils offer top-shelf nutrition for the whole family."

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

