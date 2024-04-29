No Burps. Guaranteed. Arctic Blue Offers a Truly Non-Fishy Omega-3 Fish Oil

Pure Arctic Cod Oil at Low Oxidation Levels Neutralize That Infamous Fishy Flavor, Turning Arctic Blue's Oils Into a Palatable, Ultra-Nutritious Supplement for the Whole Family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil supplements are a popular supplement option. They are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and can contribute to the management of health concerns such as blood pressure and blood triglyceride levels. While effective as a health tool, though, there is one thing that gets in the way of consistent fish oil supplementation: the aftertaste.

"No one wants to take their vitamins knowing that they have to deal with fishy burps afterward," says Arctic Blue founder Ludo Van de Wiel. "That's why we only source the purest oils for our products. We process them carefully, too, so that their molecular structure isn't damaged. That way, Arctic Blue Omega-3 will never give fishy burps after ingestion."

Arctic Blue's oil is pure, fresh, and natural — all of which are key factors in the products' trademark smooth feel and neutral taste.

The oil is sourced from wild cod in the Barents Seas north of Norway. The water in this area is very clean, and the fish oil is processed from fillet trimmings of MSC-certified fisheries right on the boat in chilly northern sea conditions. Even minor chemical impurities are removed during processing, turning the end product into an extremely clean oil.

The freshness and purity factors also refer to the condition of the delicate Omega-3 fatty acids. These can easily be damaged, and when that happens, the oil oxidizes and becomes rancid. Arctic Blue is careful to keep low oxidation values throughout processing, manufacturing, and distributing their fish oil products. This maintains optimal nutritional value while also preserving the oil's naturally smooth, neutral taste.

"Our oil is so tasteless that you can put it right into yogurt or a smoothie," Van de Wiel explains. "It is exceptionally nutritious and easy for the entire family to take."

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

