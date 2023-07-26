Arctic Blue's Omega-3 Fish Oil Delivers Fresh Nutrition (Without the Burps)

The Dutch Health and Wellness Brand's Wide Selection of Omega-3 Fish Oils Has a "Soft Taste" and Is Exceptionally Palatable

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the most widely recognized health supplements on the market. Cleveland Clinic reports that these "healthy fats" may lower heart-health risks, such as cardiovascular disease and blood clots. Harvard Health adds that Omega-3 fats also lower blood pressure and heart rate and improve blood vessel function. Mayo Clinic connects the potential benefits of Omega-3 fats to reducing high triglyceride and cholesterol levels and even helping manage rheumatoid arthritis.

While the benefits are obvious, there's one common challenge with taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements on a daily basis: the taste. "Many people are aware of the importance of oily fish and therefore take an Omega-3 supplement," explains Ludo van de Wiel, founder and CEO of the Dutch fish oil brand Arctic Blue. "The issue is the taste. Omega-3s come from fish in most cases, and people take for granted the common aftertaste or fishy smell that arises after ingestion. The burps are the worst part."

Van de Wiel goes on to explain that while this is assumed to be part of the Omega-3 supplement experience, it actually isn't natural. "The unpleasant taste and fishy burps that follow aren't normal. They indicate that the sensitive unsaturated Omega-3 fats have become damaged and have oxidized, resulting in a taste deviation." Van de Wiel adds that when this happens, the supplements are less effective, which makes it a quality concern, too.

In response to this issue, Van de Wiel's team at Arctic Blue has created a line of fish oil supplements that deliver top-quality nutrients while skipping the unpleasant taste and indigestion. All of the brand's products are MSC ( Marine Stewardship Council ) certified, and much of the oil comes from Norway, where it is harvested from cod trimmings and processed right at sea.

"There is no other place in the world where they do this offshore, on the boat," Van de Wiel declares. "This creates a fresh oil with what we call a 'soft taste.' It doesn't need a lot of artificial flavoring or fake ingredients to make it palatable. All we add is a very slight orange flavor. A lot of people say it's the best-tasting oil that they've ever had."

Omega-3 may be a popular supplement. But the flavor profile of most brands makes it a challenging one to take every day. Arctic Blue is changing that by creating top-shelf fish oil supplements that are as kind on the palette as they are good for the body.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

