Arctiq Acquires Shadow-Soft to Expand Observability and Automation Expertise

Acquisition strengthens Arctiq's global engineering capabilities and accelerates delivery of intelligent operations across complex digital environments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced it has acquired Shadow-Soft, an Atlanta-based technology services firm recognized for its deep expertise in observability, automation, and modern platform operations.

Shadow-Soft brings extensive hands-on experience with modern platform and observability technologies, including deep expertise with Dynatrace and Red Hat. The company has built a strong reputation for engineering-led delivery, helping organizations implement automation, modern DevOps practices, and cloud-native platforms that improve operational efficiency and reliability. The Shadow-Soft team will join Arctiq, continuing to support customers while contributing their expertise to Arctiq's broader engineering and services organization across North America.

"Shadow-Soft adds exceptional technical depth to our team and strengthens our delivery capabilities globally," said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq. "As organizations adopt AI-driven applications and operate more complex digital environments, visibility and automation across infrastructure, applications, and security become essential. The expertise this team brings in observability and platform operations will help our customers run more resilient, intelligent environments at scale."

James Chinn, Founder & CEO at Shadow-Soft commented: "Modern platforms generate enormous amounts of operational data, but many organizations still struggle to turn that data into actionable insight. That is the challenge Shadow-Soft has been focused on solving through observability, automation, and deep platform engineering expertise around Kubernetes, containers, and cloud-native architectures. Joining Arctiq allows us to bring that engineering capability to a much broader customer base while giving our clients access to a larger global services platform and expanded innovation across infrastructure, security, and AI-driven operations."

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global, intelligence-driven technology services firm delivering professional and managed services across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Networking & Connected Experiences, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Autonomous Operations & Intelligence, and Enterprise Service Management. We help organizations operate, secure, and modernize complex environments by unifying infrastructure, networking, data, security, automation, and observability under a single, integrated operating model. Our work focuses on helping customers reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve. www.arctiq.com

About Shadow-Soft

Headquartered in Atlanta, Shadow-Soft is a technology consulting firm founded in 2008 that specializes in enterprise infrastructure and platform modernization. The company brings deep expertise in cloud-native architectures, Kubernetes, automation, and observability platforms. Known for its hands-on engineering approach, Shadow-Soft helps organizations design and operate scalable, resilient platforms that support modern application delivery and long-term operational success.

SOURCE Arctiq