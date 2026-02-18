Arctiq and Verinext Both Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2026

Newly unified organization's expanded managed services capabilities recognized in Elite 150 category, reinforcing a combined vision for intelligence-driven outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctiq, a leading global provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, and Verinext, a leader in delivering transformative business outcomes through technology and services, announced today that both companies have been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

The recognition comes shortly after Arctiq and Verinext announced they are uniting to create a next-generation global technology services organization, combining expertise across managed services, hybrid cloud infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity, data & AI, autonomous operations and enterprise service management. Arctiq has been recognized on the CRN MSP 500 list for three consecutive years (2023–2025), while Verinext has earned recognition for nine consecutive years (2017–2025), underscoring a shared commitment to delivering high-value managed services and long-term customer outcomes. Both companies were named to the Elite 150 category for their ability to deliver integrated services across on-premises and cloud environments for midmarket and enterprise customers.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"Being named to the Elite 150 alongside Verinext signals Arctiq's growing position as a major force in the managed services market," said Wes Brown, Chief Technology Officer of Arctiq. "Arctiq is expanding its global managed services platform, with particular strength across our Security Operations Centers and Network Operations Centers. By integrating cyber defense, network operations, infrastructure, and data intelligence into a unified, intelligence-driven operating model, we are delivering the scale, automation, and operational rigor enterprises require to secure and optimize increasingly complex environments."

"Verinext's long-standing presence on the MSP 500 list speaks to our team's dedication to technical excellence and trusted client relationships," said Matt Bynum, Senior Vice President of Managed Services, Verinext. "Joining forces with Arctiq expands our reach and capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value through integrated managed services that help customers modernize, secure and scale their environments."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global technology services firm redefining how modern enterprises architect intelligence. Through integrated professional and managed services across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Networking & Connected Experiences, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Autonomous Operations & Intelligence, and Enterprise Service Management, Arctiq unifies strategy, architecture, and operations to simplify complexity at scale. By aligning infrastructure, security, data, automation, and service governance into a cohesive operating model, Arctiq enables organizations to reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve. www.arctiq.com

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

SOURCE Arctiq