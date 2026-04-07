Arctiq Awarded Global 2026 Americas Reseller Momentum Award at Nutanix's .NEXT Event

Nutanix recognizes Arctiq for exceptional growth and technical expertise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced during Nutanix's .NEXT conference that it has been awarded the 2026 Americas Reseller Momentum award.

The Reseller Momentum award recognizes Arctiq's exceptional growth and commitment within the Nutanix ecosystem over the past year, reflecting strong year-over-year sales growth, customer success, and continued investment in technical expertise through certification expansion. It also recognizes advancement within the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program and the ability to extend capabilities by driving adoption of key Nutanix Cloud Platform solutions across a broader client base.

Arctiq provides a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions designed to help organizations modernize, secure, and optimize their IT environments using Nutanix technologies. With deep expertise across the Nutanix Cloud Platform, including Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2), Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), Nutanix Database Service (NDB), and cloud-native platforms, Arctiq supports customers across the full lifecycle, from strategy and architecture to implementation, migration, and managed services. As a longstanding Nutanix partner, Arctiq combines certified technical expertise with real-world delivery experience to help clients simplify hybrid multicloud operations, improve resilience, and reduce total cost of ownership.

"We are proud to have honored Arctiq at .NEXT this year for their outstanding efforts in enabling customer success with Nutanix," said Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. "At a time when Enterprise AI, cloud-native, and hybrid cloud technologies are reshaping industries, Arctiq's commitment to the Nutanix vision ensures that our customers can truly 'Run Anything, Anywhere' on a secure, future-proof platform."

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Nutanix and grateful for the strength of our partnership," said Amanda Parsons, Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances at Arctiq. "Nutanix delivers a powerful, flexible platform that aligns perfectly with how our customers want to operate - simple, scalable, and cloud-ready. Our teams work closely together in the field every day, combining Nutanix innovation with our architectural and operational experience to help customers operate with greater confidence. We're excited to continue building on this momentum and architecting intelligent, future-ready environments that empower our customers to innovate without limits."

Arctiq recently announced the acquisitions of Verinext and Shadow-Soft, further strengthening its capabilities across hybrid cloud infrastructure, autonomous operations & intelligence, managed services, and more. These strategic additions expand Arctiq's technical depth, geographic reach, and delivery scale, positioning the company to better support customers with integrated, end-to-end solutions and drive continued growth across its partner and client ecosystem.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global, intelligence-driven technology services firm delivering professional and managed services across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Networking & Connected Experiences, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Autonomous Operations & Intelligence, and Enterprise Service Management. We help organizations operate, secure, and modernize complex environments by unifying infrastructure, networking, data, security, automation, and observability under a single, integrated operating model. Our work focuses on helping customers reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve. www.arctiq.com

SOURCE Arctiq