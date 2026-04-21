Arcwood Environmental Releases 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting a Year of Transformation and Progress

Report highlights emissions reductions, water use, and continued investment in advanced waste solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcwood Environmental today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting a year of transformation and progress. In 2025, the company advanced environmental solutions, expanded capabilities, and continued investing in the people, infrastructure, and expertise that help customers manage complex waste streams safely and responsibly.

Arcwood increased investments across waste management, recycling, water reuse, and emissions reduction, while continuing to deliver reliable, responsive service to customers across North America.

The report underscores Arcwood's growing environmental and operational impact in 2025:

371,888 tons of waste safely managed

13,102 tons of materials recycled

138,011 metric tons CO2 emissions avoided

21.5 million gallons of treated wastewater returned for reuse

0.9 Total Recordable Incident Rate

"2025 was a year of forward momentum and operational transformation for Arcwood Environmental," said CEO HP Nanda. "As industrial innovation accelerates, our customers increasingly rely on us to responsibly manage their complex waste—reducing and reclaiming, where possible, then safely managing what remains. As our customers continue to grow, they turn to Arcwood to responsibly manage the byproducts of their progress."

Over the past year, Arcwood expanded its capabilities in ways that allow it to respond quickly and deliver environmental solutions that create value for customers and communities. A key driver of this progress has been three strategic additions (MXI, IRT, and ERG) that expanded Arcwood's footprint and strengthened technical capabilities across key regions. These investments position Arcwood to manage complexity at scale.

To learn more about Arcwood and its sustainability efforts, visit: https://arcwoodenviro.com/sustainability/.

Media contact: [email protected]

About Arcwood Environmental

Arcwood Environmental is a national leader in sustainable waste management and environmental services. Backed by decades of experience, the company partners with businesses across industries to solve complex waste challenges through comprehensive solutions spanning recycling, treatment, transportation, and disposal.

SOURCE Arcwood Environmental