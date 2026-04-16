Ardagh Glass Packaging launches new 275ml beverage bottle in collaboration with Fitz's Bottling Company

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, designed and launched a new 275ml beverage bottle in collaboration with Fitz's Bottling Company .

The 275ml beverage bottle is now being used to package Fitz's Tonic Water, Tonic Water Zero and Club Soda, showcasing the product inside while elevating shelf presence. These products will be available for purchase nationwide in May on fitzsrootbeer.com.

"Partnering with Ardagh Glass Packaging from concept to completion on our quality beverage mixer launch was a seamless experience and critical to bringing our vision to life," said Michael Alter, Founder and President at Fitz's Bottling Company. "Glass packaging was central to our strategy, allowing us to showcase the quality, craftsmanship and character of our mixers, and Ardagh immediately understood that vision. Their collaborative approach helped us create a unique bottle that truly showcases our products and perfectly represents our brand."

The newly designed flint (clear) 275ml beverage bottle s are manufactured in the U.S. and are available for purchase directly from AGP-North America. The high-quality glass bottles are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging remains focused on expanding its portfolio of American‑made glass bottles to give craft beverage producers greater flexibility in how they package their products," said Rashmi Markan, Chief Commercial Officer for AGP-North America. "We were pleased to work with Fitz's Bottling Company, one of the most recognized craft soda brands in the U.S., to develop this 275ml bottle that offers versatility to package multiple products and a design that strengthens shelf appeal."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium glass bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

To view Ardagh's extensive beverage bottle stock portfolio, along with the bottles being used by Fitz's, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beverage2026.

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Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 35 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 12,500 people and has recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2025.

Fitz's Bottling Company is a St. Louis based craft soda brand known for its flagship Root Beer and small-batch approach across its diverse portfolio of more than 21 flavors. Made with pure cane sugar and premium ingredients, each craft soda – along with its brand-new line of mixers – is produced and bottled on Fitz's vintage bottling line.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A