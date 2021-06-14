Ardagh Group announces a major 10-year investment in STEM education in the U.S. impacting 500,000+ students

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group today announced a major multi-year grant to Project Lead The Way (PLTW) to deliver science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to students from pre-kindergarten through high school (PreK-12) in the 24 communities in which Ardagh operates across the U.S.

It is expected that over the next 10 years, Ardagh sponsored education programs will benefit more than 500,000 PreK-12 students as well as delivering best-in-class teacher training to more than 5,000 teachers across 2,000 schools in Ardagh's U.S. communities. In recognition of its significant financial commitment to its communities, Ardagh has been named PLTW's newest "Transformative Partner"- its highest designation of partnership.

"Ardagh is a major employer in all of the communities in which we operate across the Americas and Europe. We are proud to employ more than 6,000 skilled people in 24 of our locations," said Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO, Ardagh Group. "Social sustainability is at the core of our sustainability strategy. We recognize the critical role education, and access to education, plays in ensuring equal opportunities and in building successful, vibrant communities. We expect to invest $50 million over ten years to support education in our U.S. communities. We are delighted to announce our first partnership in this initiative with PLTW and are making an initial investment of $12 million in this multi-year, impactful program. Ardagh's investment will drive quality STEM education in our U.S. communities that are key to economic development, as well as to our business over the long term."

PLTW is a leading organization which transforms the learning experience for millions of students across the U.S. to unlock their potential by developing the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom. This investment by Ardagh will impact thousands of students in 24 local communities where Ardagh employees live and work in California, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

"Ardagh Group's commitment to students, teachers, their employees, and the communities they serve is impressive and inspiring. PLTW is excited to partner with Ardagh to provide thousands of students across the country with transformative, real-world learning experiences," said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW President and CEO. "This is an incredibly impactful investment, and it will positively influence students by equipping them with key subject matter and transportable skills that will enable them to thrive in life long after they've left the classroom."

"Working with PLTW will help us to maximize the effectiveness and impact of this significant initiative," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ardagh Group. "It will also guide engagement and volunteer efforts between Ardagh employees and educational institutions, as well as drive improvements in student capabilities, formal testing results and, ultimately, entry into STEM career fields. This investment will lead to more internships at Ardagh, enabling students with practical, hands-on knowledge in STEM disciplines to work with our team here at Ardagh. We intend to launch similar education initiatives in our Brazilian and European communities."

To read more about Ardagh's other sustainability initiatives and to view its latest sustainability reports, click here.

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW's teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on PLTW, visit pltw.org.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

