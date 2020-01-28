Ardagh Group introduces new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, announced today six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.

An expansion of Ardagh's extensive portfolio, the new designs include three new texture options, one 375ml Claret style bottle with a Stelvin® finish, one 375ml Claret style bottle with a cork finish and one 375ml Burgundy style bottle with a Stelvin® finish.

To further engage today's inquisitive consumer, Ardagh has developed three new textures that can be applied to a variety of bottles. Ardagh's new REMO™, CUADRAS™ and VINA™ designs deliver an emotional connection to the consumer using unique shapes and textures, thus establishing a more interactive consumer experience.

For wineries looking for single-serve options, Ardagh's three new 375ml bottles provide the ability for consumers to mix-and-match varietals and sample products without committing to a multi-serve format.

"Innovative bottle designs and single-serve packaging formats provide wineries with opportunities for differentiation in today's market," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Ardagh's new glass wine bottle options leverage a modern, premium look and feel that respond to consumer interest."

Ardagh will showcase these six new glass wine bottle designs in booth #P2055 at next week's Unified Wine & Grape Symposium at Cal Expo in Sacramento from Feb. 5-6, 2020.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. Ardagh produces glass wine bottles from its glass manufacturing facilities located in the heart of the major wine-producing areas in North America.

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Director, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn.

