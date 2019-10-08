Ardagh Group introduces three new glass food jars on its BOB for food site

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a division of Ardagh Group , today introduced three new glass food jars for craft food producers on its BOB™ site.

The new food containers include a 5oz hot sauce bottle , a 9oz refrigerator jar and a 12oz mayo/salsa jar , all manufactured in the United States out of high-quality, traditional flint (clear) glass.

In 2017, Ardagh Group launched the BOB for food site ( food.buyourbottles.com ) to reflect the growing demand for specialty food. The market continues to increase, hitting $148.7 billion in sales last year, which is a 9.8 percent jump in total sales between 2016 and 2018, according to the "State of the Specialty Food Industry" annual report released by the Specialty Food Association.

"These three new popular glass food containers provide an important expansion to BOB's portfolio, offering craft food producers increased flexibility for their offerings," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "The BOB for food site is the first and only website where craft food producers can buy 100% recyclable glass food jars by the pallet, direct from the manufacturer, with a credit card or PayPal account."

The BOB portfolio now includes nine unique craft food jars available for purchase in 12-pack cases, by the pallet, including a 12oz mayo/salsa jar, 16oz and 32oz mayo jars, 16oz and 26oz mason jars, a 12oz ring neck sauce bottle, a 17oz BBQ sauce bottle, a 5oz hot sauce bottle and a 9oz refrigerator jar.

Glass containers are a premium product, and their inherent sustainability – from raw materials to 100% endless recyclability – is another reason why glass jars are the preferred choice for craft food producers wanting to build their brand and stay true to their sustainability promise.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft food market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

To view Ardagh Group's entire online food catalog offering, visit www.ardaghgroup.com/catalog .

Gina Behrman, Director, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

