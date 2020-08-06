Ardagh Group partners with Plata Wine Partners to supply locally made wine bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, announced a supply agreement with Plata Wine Partners to manufacture all of their wine bottles.

The agreement pairs the largest independent coastal grape grower in California with the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market.

The 750ml wine bottles for Plata Wine Partners leverage the brand's existing bottle design assets with a modern, premium look and feel.

"Our focus over the last few years has been to reduce our carbon footprint and increase overall sustainability," said Scott Smith, President and CEO at Plata. "When we took a hard look at our processes, the largest area for improvement was through packaging. Partnering with Ardagh Group gave us the opportunity to utilize premier and sustainable glass bottles for our wines while also supporting local, domestic operations."

Glass bottles are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days. Glass wine bottles preserve the true taste of the product and deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

"Ardagh is proud to partner with Plata Wine Partners to provide consumers with high-quality, American made glass wine bottles while helping the winery meet their sustainability goals, which in turn helps reduce their carbon footprint to align with their vineyard operations," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass division.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or [email protected] .

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, along with the new bottles being used by Plata Wine Partners, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, [email protected] , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, [email protected] , 317.558.5732

Scott Smith, President and CEO at Plata Wine Partners,

[email protected] , 707.227.9758

Aaron Fein, VP Sales & Marketing at Plata Wine Partners,

[email protected] , 707.478.8390

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Plata Wine Partners has been producing fine wines since 2005. Our focus is creating and executing exclusive brands for major national and regional accounts. We develop programs for off-premise & on-premise accounts as well as airlines, cruise lines, and wholesalers. The primary point of difference we offer is our 18,000+ acres of company owned and managed vineyards. We are the largest independent California coastal grape grower. Owning the vineyards provide consistent supply and quality with the ability to scale programs quickly. Our team is small and deeply experienced with the ability to quickly turn around premium programs that will exceed your expectations.

SOURCE Ardagh Group

