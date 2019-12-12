Ardagh Group partners with St. Julian Winery

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a division of Ardagh Group , announced a long-term supply agreement with St. Julian Winery to manufacture its wine bottles.

The new agreement pairs the longest continually operating and largest winery in the state of Michigan with the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market.

St. Julian Winery's passion for local farms and high-quality fruit and its more than 95 years of experience is synergistic with Ardagh's passion for high-quality glass bottles manufactured in the U.S. for more than 125 years.

"At St. Julian, we pride ourselves on growing all our fruit in the great state of Michigan and leaving the smallest ecological footprint possible," said Matt White, Director of Operations at St. Julian. "We are also continually seeking strong, ethical, trustworthy business partners. Sourcing glass bottles produced in the U.S.A, along with the opportunity to work with Ardagh's great people, made this an easy business decision."

The bottles for St. Julian Winery leverage the brand's existing bottle design assets with a modern, premium look and feel. Ardagh has an extensive product portfolio for the wine market, offering glass bottle designs in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. These 100 percent and endlessly recyclable bottles are available for purchase in Ardagh's stock catalog .

"Ardagh is proud to partner with St. Julian Winery to provide consumers with glass bottles made in the U.S., while supporting U.S. manufacturing jobs," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass division.

Glass bottles are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days. Glass wine bottles preserve the true taste of the product and deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. Ardagh produces glass wine bottles from its glass manufacturing facilities located in the heart of the major wine-producing areas in North America.

St. Julian has been owned and operated by the same family for four generations. The company's passion for local farms, real Michigan fruit, and the production of quality wine and juice have been upheld for almost 100 years. This long-term commitment to creating outstanding wines using only Michigan fruit has made St. Julian the largest and most-awarded winery in Michigan.

St. Julian's portfolio of award-winning wines has over 100 products and include distilled spirits, ciders, every type of wine from internationally recognized dry wines to award-winning sweet wines, classic dessert wines and wines using innovative wine-making techniques.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn.

