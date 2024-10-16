Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe enters Portuguese renewable energy market, securing deal with BNZ

AMP-Europe renewable energy PPA with BNZ

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe (AMP-Europe), an operating business of Ardagh Group, signed a virtual Power Purchase Agreement (vPPA) with BNZ in Portugal. This latest vPPA will commence in 2026 for 12 years and secure 146 GWh p.a. of renewable electricity certificates that is expected to offset approximately 50% of AMP-Europe's continental energy consumption. Schneider Electric, a leading adviser in corporate renewable energy procurement and carbon management, supported AMP-Europe in the project selection and vPPA negotiation.

This latest vPPA for AMP-Europe follows on from the solar energy agreement secured in Germany earlier this year with Sunnic Lighthouse GmbH. AMP-Europe will plan to continue to work with Schneider Electric on additional PPAs to enable AMP-Europe to meet its target of 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

David Spratt, CEO AMP-Europe said: "We are delighted to partner with organisations like BNZ that share our commitment to accelerating a clean energy transition. This vPPA marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our vPPA portfolio in Europe and is a major step towards AMP's CO 2 reduction and renewable electricity goals."

Luis Selva, Managing Director of BNZ, said: "Our collaboration with AMP-Europe demonstrates how a strategic alliance can have a significant positive impact for all parties involved. This vPPA not only strengthens our presence in Portugal, one of our key markets, but also contributes to our shared commitment with AMP-Europe to promote decarbonisation and move towards a more sustainable future."

"Making renewable energy more accessible to every organisation is a crucial part of meeting global emissions targets," said John Powers, Schneider Electric. "We thank AMP-Europe for their concerted efforts toward this endeavor. It has been a pleasure to collaborate along shared values and the promise of a sustainable future."

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in Europe and the Americas, has approximately 6,300 employees and recorded revenues of $4.8 billion in 2023.

BNZ is an independent power producer (IPP) that designs, builds and operates solar PV projects, and has a portfolio of over 1.7 GW of European solar investments under development between Italy, Portugal and Spain with a clear objective: 100% renewable energy production to help our economy achieve a greener future. BNZ is a leader in the energy transition and is committed to the environmental and social progress of the local communities where the company installs its plants. Each of its projects is scrupulously designed to ensure that it goes one step further in ESG policies and in supporting biodiversity, acting ethically in all aspects of BNZ's business.

