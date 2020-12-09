Ardagh to establish new beverage can and end plant in Huron, Ohio

The Ardagh Huron plant will initially consist of three can production lines, together with ends capacity, and will generate approximately 200 jobs. The facility will produce beverage cans in multiple sizes for a variety of categories, including sparkling water, soft drinks, teas and alcoholic beverages. Output from the Huron plant is secured by long-term customer agreements.

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America, said: "This project forms part of Ardagh's $1.8 billion 2021-2024 business growth investment program and is being undertaken to meet fast-growing demand as consumers increasingly recognize the environmental and quality advantages of beverage cans," he said. "Our products deliver high recycle and content rates, which support customer sustainability targets and contribute to a circular economy. And with ideal filling, distribution and retail display economics, beverage cans help build businesses as well. This latest expansion is indicative of Ardagh's consistent commitment to supporting customer growth."

About Ardagh

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of $7bn.

Contact: Jennifer Cumbee

773-399-3035

SOURCE Ardagh Group

Related Links

http://www.ardaghgroup.com

