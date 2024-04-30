Ardell Beauty Adds New Balayage-Inspired Lashes to Its Cult-Favorite Wispies Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDELL Beauty is excited to introduce their latest creative lash innovation that brings the viral French brushstroke Balayage technique to lashes.

Ardell's Balayage Wispies highlight your eyes with lashes that capture the multi-dimensional beauty of sun-kissed looks. A range of six beautiful, Balayage-inspired shades -- beachy Bronde, dusky-cool Ash Brown, blonde-lit Chestnut, warm Caramel, rich Mocha and dark Chocolate -- each features delicate tonal variations interspersed with black fibers to create depth and dimension instantly. The alluring streaks provide striking contrast, eye-brightening benefits and the appearance of enhanced thickness and volume.

The feathery, fluttery Wispies styles feature a comfortable, ultra-thin band that is imperceptible. This creative expansion into the Wispies collection sets the bar higher than ever for Ardell's portfolio of lash offerings, further proving their commitment to diversifying their beloved products for consumers to find creativity within lash application.

"We're thrilled to expand our iconic Wispies collection by introducing the Balayage line. We wanted to create the fabulous, sun-kissed result of the Balayage technique while keeping effort to a minimum so customers can easily be creative with their ever-evolving makeup looks," says Terri Cooper, Executive Vice President.

With a variety of styles and colors to choose from, Ardell's Balayage Wispies provide effortless chic for day and night. The sunlit tones realistically reflect where the sun hits directly and all styles are medium volume, medium length and universally flattering to all eye shapes. The full collection is available to shop at Ulta and retailers nationwide.

About ARDELL®

Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are the top choice of makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. ARDELL continues to lead in lash innovation, consistently elevating the lash industry. Bringing professional salon results home, ARDELL offers a wide and unique range of faux lashes and styles for a personalized look every time. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Follow ARDELL on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok ( @ArdellBeautyOfficial ).

