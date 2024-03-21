ARDELL BEAUTY JOINS LATINAFest AS A PARTICIPATING SPONSOR, CELEBRATING LATINA EMPOWERMENT AND INCLUSION

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardell Beauty, the iconic beauty brand renowned for its innovative lash products, is thrilled to announce its participation as a sponsor at LATINAFest on March 24th, the largest Latina Festival on the West Coast.

Founded by Bel Hernandez Castillo and Naibe Reynoso, LATINAFest is a celebration of Latina culture and empowerment, aiming to amplify voices of its attendees and provide a platform for their economic inclusion and success. This year, Ardell Beauty joins a prestigious lineup of sponsors committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and their rich heritage.

As part of its participation, Ardell Beauty will be hosting a popup onsite, offering attendees exciting giveaways, exclusive product experiences and more. Additionally, VIP guests can look forward to discovering assorted Ardell products in their gift bags to further promote their creativity through beauty within their everyday looks.

Executive Vice President of American International Industries, Terri Cooper, shares, "We are honored to be a part of LATINAFest and to support the empowerment of Latina women. At Ardell, we believe in celebrating diversity and embracing individuality, and we are excited to connect with the vibrant community at LATINAFest."

In addition to Ardell Beauty's activations, LATINAFest promises a dynamic lineup of events and experiences, including a fashion show, Barbie You Can be Anything photo booth, author readings, financial talks, sip & paint sessions, dance lessons, and more ensuring a day filled with inspiration, education, and celebration.

Join Ardell Beauty and thousands of attendees at LATINAFest as we come together to celebrate Latina empowerment, culture, and success.

About ARDELL®

Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are the top choice of makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. ARDELL continues to lead in lash innovation, consistently elevating the lash industry. Bringing professional salon results home, ARDELL offers a wide and unique range of faux lashes and styles for a personalized look every time.

For more information, please contact [email protected]. Follow ARDELL on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok (@ArdellBeautyOfficial).

SOURCE ARDELL Beauty