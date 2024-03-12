Ardell Beauty Launches New Press On Lashes With New Pre-Glued Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDELL Beauty is excited to introduce their latest game-changing innovation: Press On Lashes – available in barely-there Naked and youthful Winks extension styles. No additional adhesive is needed because the lashes feature pre-glued technology with glue bond built into the band for quick, easy, mess-free application and secure all-day hold. The collection's launch to market further strengthens Ardell's portfolio of underlash offerings across their beloved styles, further proving their commitment to time-saving lash application options that produce flawless results.

Raising the bar once again, Ardell is redefining just how streamlined and effortless the underlash application experience can be with the Press On Collection. Dubbed the "Lazy Girl Lash", these 4 underlash extension styles are easy for everyone to put on and offer up to four wears. The collection is now available on Ardellshop.com, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Ulta, and Sally's.

The All-Inclusive Set of the Naked and Wink lash options are a complete package, ready to customize your lash application with 30 individual lash clusters in varying lengths, available in both Natural or Soft Volume effects along with a Contoured Applicator to make lash application as fast and foolproof as possible.

About ARDELL®

Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are the top choice of makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. ARDELL continues to lead in lash innovation, consistently elevating the lash industry. Bringing professional salon results home, ARDELL offers a wide and unique range of faux lashes and styles for a personalized look every time.

For more information, please contact [email protected]. Follow ARDELL on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok (@ArdellBeautyOfficial).

SOURCE ARDELL Beauty