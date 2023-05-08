Arden Active Adult Living Partners with UNC Charlotte to Provide Programming to Residents

This partnership offers Charlotte-area residents continued education, mentorship opportunities and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden , an innovative brand of 55+ active adult living communities in the Southeast with its first location opening in Indian Land, SC, announced today its partnership with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte . Together with the School of Professional Studies, Arden residents will have access to unique special interest classes and local educational and interactive field trips.

"By partnering with such an incredible University, we know that our residents will benefit from their expansive breadth of knowledge and have access to the most inspiring and talented educators," said Jim Lindsey, Managing Partner of Arden 55+ Living. "Life-long learning is not only great for cognitive health and well-being, but a wonderful way to foster new friendships and cultivate community. We hope that this partnership excites our residents to learn something new and empowers our residents' daily lives through newly acquired skills."

This is a completely new population for UNC Charlotte and the courses offered will differ from the courses typically available to undergraduate students. Course options will include gardening, cooking, cybersecurity, cultural explorations, deep dives into pop culture and book clubs, and more. Future plans include utilizing Arden residents in webinar series and local interest field trips to destinations nearby. For example, those interested in craft brewing may take a trip to a local brewery or those interested in gardening may visit UNC Charlotte's botanical gardens, which houses the largest classification of Rhododendron in the Southeast.

"We are excited about this relationship with Arden 55+ Living as an innovative way to spark learning with a new demographic for us. We are looking forward to growing alongside Arden, to deepen our impact with their residents and our students," said Asher Haines, Director of School of Professional Studies. "The ways that we can work together are boundless, and we see this at just the tip of the iceberg in growing together."

Arden at Indian Land, the first location of the planned active adult communities, will start their classes with UNC Charlotte in August 2023. While Arden's communities are under construction, class offerings will be at various local businesses and sites. Once communities are open, UNC Charlotte will provide classes in the communities. The four future Charlotte-area Arden locations will also feature courses in partnership with UNC Charlotte. To learn more about Arden 55+ Living, visit www.onearden.com .

Founded in 2020, Arden is expertly designing a new option for 55+ communities living across the Southeast that is dedicated to empowering residents' lives through possibility, inclusivity, and accessibility. Housing is essential, but the traditional senior housing option is inaccessible to most. Arden provides a brand-new value-driven option for those seeking to be part of an engaged and active living community. For more information, visit www.onearden.com .

UNC Charlotte is North Carolina's urban research university. With an enrollment of nearly 30,500 students, the University leverages its location in the state's largest city to offer internationally competitive programs of research and creative activity, exemplary undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, and a focused set of community engagement initiatives.

