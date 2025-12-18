ARDT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY: Founded in 2001, Ardent Health runs a network of 30 hospitals and more than 280 care locations across six states, serving mid-sized communities with a broad mix of healthcare services.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On November 12, 2025, Ardent Health announced its third-quarter 2025 results, which fell short of expectations, largely due to a rise in insurance claim denials and a $54 million adjustment tied to unfavorable developments from prior claims and litigation in New Mexico involving a former provider. The company also revised its accounting estimates to recognize reserves earlier in the claims process, which resulted in a $43 million reduction in reported revenue for the quarter.

On this news, Ardent Health's stock price fell by over 33% on November 13, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

