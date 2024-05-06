Are Dogs Still Considered Man's Best Friend? A New Survey Suggests They Might Be

New Erie Insurance survey shows 53% of dog owners who drive with their dogs

would rather take a long road trip with their dog vs. a family member

ERIE, Pa., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet ownership has been on the rise in recent years with dogs remaining the most popular pet choice. The American Pet Products Association estimated in 2023 that 65.1 million households owned at least one dog, followed by cats which were found in 46.5 million households. But it was a survey commissioned by Erie Insurance that proved just how much those dogs mean to their owners with 53% of licensed dog owners who drive with their dogs saying they would rather take a long road trip with their dog vs. a family member.

A new Erie Insurance survey shows 53% of dog owners who drive with their dogs would rather take a long road trip with their dog vs. a family member.

This was just one of the more noteworthy findings of the recent survey commissioned by Erie Insurance and conducted online by The Harris Poll of American dog owners with a driver's license who drive with their dogs. Certain elements of the survey were originally released in April to draw attention to Distracted Driving Awareness Month and focused on stricter distracted driving laws by states looking to crack down on unrestrained dogs in vehicles. Additional results of the survey have just been released in time for May, which is National Pet Month.

Where are all those dogs going?

It turns out that dogs are passengers in cars for a variety of reasons, and not just to go to the vet/groomer (64%). Some are being driven by their owners to a place where they can be walked (53%). And some are going on long road trips, including 34% that are going on vacation with their owner.

Why are so many dogs in cars?

According to the Erie Insurance survey, a whopping 92% of dog owners are driving somewhere with their dogs for various reasons. Nearly a third (32%) do so because they feel guilty when they leave their dogs at home and nearly another quarter (23%) take their dogs with them because they believe their dog(s) don't like staying home alone.

What are all these dogs doing?

The fact that so many owners continue to take their dogs with them is surprising when you consider how many dogs are not well behaved while in the car. Although 70% of dog owners who drive with their dog say their dogs typically sit quietly or lay down while the car is moving, there are some misbehaving pups out there, including 15% that cry or whimper in the car, 12% that bark, and 4% that even urinate while in the car.

How to make these dogs better road companions?

If you're one of the unlucky dog owners whose dog falls into one of these latter categories, you might benefit from reading Paul Owens' latest book, "Training for the Joy of Dogs: Fifty Lessons Learned," available on Amazon. For the past 50 years, Owens has worked as a professional dog trainer, which is what earned him the reputation of "the original dog whisperer."

Recently, Owens sat down with Erie Insurance to discuss his tips for getting dogs to be better car riders. He started off his conversation by differentiating the various types of dog training and emphasizing that he is a strong believer in what is known as force-free, reward-based training.

"Punishing a dog for bad behavior in the car just reinforces in the dog's mind that the car is not a relaxing, desirable place to be," said Owens. "This can feed the dog's anxiety which leads to more bad behaviors."

According to Owens, a better approach is a combination of tactics, including risk reduction, conditioning, and lots of treats.

Risk Reduction

Give your pup the chance to exercise and get the energy out before getting into the car.

If you know your dog is likely to mess in the car, don't feed it for several hours prior to a ride.

Consider purchasing a ThunderShirt which is specially designed to apply constant even pressure to help minimize anxiety.

Make sure dogs are properly restrained in the car with crash-tested harnesses that keep them from accessing the window or the driver and, most importantly, keep them safe and secure in case of sudden stops or accidents.

Conditioning

Be patient. Depending on your dog's maturity level and prior experience with car rides, it could take 2-12 months to turn around a negative behavior and/or emotional response.

Don't just throw a harness around your dog and expect a positive outcome. Rather, you will need to gradually get your dog used to the harness. Start by placing the harness near your dog and slowly get closer until your dog is willing to step through it.

Treats as Rewards

Be sure to reward your dog with a favorite treat after each successful step of the training program. The treats act as reinforcements to encourage continued good behavior.

Keep training sessions short—30 seconds to a few minutes—and then give another treat.

"If you're still not seeing an improvement in behavior, you might need professional training to help make your trips together more enjoyable," said Owens.

Regardless of how well behaved, an unrestrained dog can be a major distraction. In the same Erie Insurance survey, 50% of dog owners who drive with their dog acknowledged that their dog could cause an accident while in the car with them. Some insurance companies, like Erie Insurance, cover injuries to your pet if they are hurt in a car accident. Drivers should check their individual policies to determine if they are covered and to what extent.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has nearly 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Erie Insurance from February 20 - 22, 2024 among 951 adults ages 18 and older who own a dog and are licensed drivers. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company