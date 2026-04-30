Are You All In? Target ALS Goes "All In For ALS Awareness" with Campaign to Highlight the Community and Research Building a World Where Everyone Lives

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For ALS Awareness Month this May, Target ALS is going "all in": for research, for community, and for a future where everyone with ALS lives. The organization's All In For ALS Awareness campaign invites people with ALS and their loved ones, researchers and doctors, and the public to bring ALS to the forefront of collective conversation. Visibility drives the funding, participation, and urgency needed to fuel science that moves faster than ALS.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is an irreversible degenerative disease of motor neurons—the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control muscles. As the disease progresses, people lose their ability to move, including breathing, swallowing, talking, and walking, among other daily activities. The life expectancy after diagnosis averages only two to five years, and current treatments provide modest benefit or apply to a limited number of cases.

ALS is a devastating disease. However, this campaign is focused on something else: the belief that we can find effective treatments and build a world where everyone with ALS lives a long, quality life.

This belief is rooted in tangible progress in the field, driven by Target ALS's disruptive fund-enable-conduct model and the dedicated researchers across the globe it has empowered. Advances are happening in real time: in our understanding of the basic biology of ALS, in identifying novel drug targets and developing potential therapies, and in improving diagnosis and monitoring. "At Target ALS, we are all in to change what it means to receive an ALS diagnosis," says Manish Raisinghani, MBBS, PhD, CEO of Target ALS. "Driven by our values of radical collaboration, deliberate disruption, and impatient optimism, we continue to build the resources and provide the holistic support necessary to drive real progress in ALS research for people living with ALS and their families."

While this momentum is encouraging, it requires more action to break through. Here's how you can go "all in" this May:

Go "All In" for Community: Share your story. Your voice raises awareness and reshapes how this disease is understood. Go "All In" for Research: Donate. Every dollar raised brings us closer to effective treatments for ALS. Go "All In" for Impact: Start a fundraiser. Amplify your impact by mobilizing your community.

When we come together, our voices are louder and progress moves faster. Visit the All In For ALS Awareness webpage to learn more and get involved.

About Target ALS

Target ALS is a medical research foundation breaking down barriers to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments. Since 2013, Target ALS has revolutionized ALS research through its Innovation Ecosystem. By democratizing research through an unbiased review process, providing access to cutting-edge research tools, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and galvanizing industry involvement, Target ALS accelerates the most promising ideas in scientific research into drug development programs. In addition to funding and enabling research, Target ALS also conducts its own critical studies through the ALS Global Research Initiative (AGRI), a groundbreaking, worldwide collaboration aimed at reshaping the landscape of ALS research. Driven by impatient optimism, deliberate disruption, and radical collaboration, Target ALS aims to transform ALS from a fatal disease into a manageable disease, building a world where Everyone Lives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Ishoo

Director, Marketing and Communications, Target ALS

[email protected]

SOURCE Target ALS