Arelion collaborates with Gold Data to expand connectivity across Latin America

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LATAM -- Gold Data, a leading Latin American network provider, today announced that it has been selected by Arelion, the world's #1 ranked global Internet backbone provider, to expand its reach and service portfolio throughout Latin America including customers in Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

With a GDP over US$4.7 trillion and a population of 660 million people, Latin America represents a massive growth opportunity for the high-quality connectivity solutions that Arelion is renowned for. As a result of collaboration with Gold Data, which will cover both data and Internet services, Arelion will be able to tap further into a rapidly growing market with direct access to 156 key PoPs and 76 data centers throughout the region.

The Gold Data Network will facilitate Arelion's reach delivering services including Wavelengths (DWDM), Ethernet, Cloud Connect and IP Transit (AS1299). The collaboration offers high-quality connections to Data Centers in Latin America, via Gold Data's backbone connecting more than 16 submarine cables between LATAM and the United States.

"It is a great honor for Gold Data to have been chosen as a LATAM partner by the world's leading Internet backbone provider to empower their growth and success in such a promising, but complex region. This is a testament to the quality of our network and solutions, and our commitment to excellence. We are looking forward to accelerating Arelion's success in the region," said Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

"Arelion is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable and secure connectivity to address the continued growth of bandwidth demand in the region. We are pleased to include Gold Data as one of our partners in Latin America so we can bring services closer to end-customers in this part of the world. This collaboration is part of our constant growth strategy, as we strive to better serve in-region customers and global partners wanting to address the fast-growing Latin American communication and media markets," said Edison De Leon, Regional Director LATAM & Caribbean, Arelion.

Gold Data will continue to expand its reach and service offering in the region, to support service providers such as Arelion, with the aim to solidify its position as the #1 network partner for the Americas.

About Arelion

Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a multinational information technology company which focuses on telecommunications infrastructure and services and provides direct connectivity through the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs, 76 data centers with presence in 11 countries. www.golddata.net

