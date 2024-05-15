Arelion Continues Enterprise Channel Expansion Through Strategic Partnership With AVANT

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITW 2024 -- Arelion today announced a Technology Service Distributor (TSD) partnership with AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and one of the premier distributors of next-generation technologies, to offer Arelion's full portfolio of multi-terabit-scale IP and optical connectivity services. This partnership expands Arelion's award-winning Conflict-Free Channel Program and enterprise channel strategy, enabling Arelion to build relationships with additional Trusted Advisors through its #1 ranked global Internet backbone.

Arelion provides direct connectivity to the top five cloud providers and was recently named a gold-tier Google Verified Peering Provider in recognition of its ability to simplify enterprise connectivity to Google's public services. As an industry-leading technology service distributor, AVANT has a full staff of resources in EMEA, reinforcing its capability to support Arelion's global enterprise market expansion. AVANT will integrate Arelion into Pathfinder, which provides exclusive and essential insights that enable Trusted Advisors to have data-driven conversations with their clients.

"Arelion's culture of customer excellence and technical expertise align with our mission to guide Trusted Advisors in making more informed decisions when selecting next-generation technology offerings to future-proof their customers' business operations," said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering and Operations, AVANT. "Their award-winning Channel program will further empower our Trusted Advisor community to deliver world-class connectivity services to their clients."

Arelion's Conflict-Free Channel Program has won ChannelVision's Visionary Spotlight Award for 'Most Responsive Supplier Team' for four consecutive years, guaranteeing no conflict between Arelion's Channel and sales teams. Arelion also has a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, with its customer service team achieving an 80 percent first-line resolution rate on inquiries. The Internet carrier's expert service delivery teams provide end-to-end support for its global connectivity solutions, reflecting Arelion's dedication to industry-leading customer experiences.

"Our partnership with AVANT allows Arelion to build relationships with additional Trusted Advisors through low-latency enterprise connectivity services that foster business growth for their customers," said Rob Westervelt, Arelion Head of Global Channel Sales. "This collaboration is critical in supporting Arelion's continued momentum in global enterprise markets by fueling digital transformation through our full suite of scalable Tier-1 solutions."

With this new partnership, Arelion and AVANT provide Trusted Advisors with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC), Wavelengths and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

[email protected]

AVANT

Suzanne Collier

WhiteFox PR (for AVANT)

+1 714 469 0140

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion