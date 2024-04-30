Arelion Expands Network in the 'Silicon Coast' With New PoP at Flexential's Tampa - North Site

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has deployed a fully diverse Point-of-Presence (PoP) at Flexential's Tampa – North data center, supporting business growth in South Florida's regional edge markets by providing Arelion's full portfolio of IP and optical transport services to wholesale and enterprise customers. This network expansion continues Arelion's ongoing investment in the Florida peninsula by strengthening the region's connectivity ecosystem to support customers delivering cloud, media and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) applications in Florida's growing technology hubs.

Arelion's PoP empowers customers with highly scalable multi-terabit capacity and diverse low-latency services, bolstering Flexential's interconnection capabilities to serve the connectivity requirements of new AI/ML workloads. Flexential's Tampa – North data center serves Florida's high-tech corridor, offering secure connectivity, colocation, cloud and data protection services. The 60,000 square foot data center facility features 3 megawatts of critical power and sustainable cooling capabilities, enabling Flexential to support the compute-intensive solutions of Florida's flourishing business communities.

"Arelion's new PoP at Flexential's Tampa North site reinforces our investment in the Florida peninsula, helping us provide reliable connectivity at scale to enterprise and wholesale customers for continued technological innovation," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Strategic Sales and Network Development at Arelion. "Flexential is an excellent partner for this PoP as its data center is well-equipped with the space, power and capabilities our customers need to accelerate business growth in Florida's developing edge markets."

Florida has been dubbed the "Silicon Coast" due to its recent tech boom, with Tampa experiencing a 30 percent growth in tech jobs over the past five years. Neighboring St. Petersburg is also a hotbed of tech investment, with a $20 million innovation center projected to create 1,200 tech jobs in the area. The global carrier's new PoP is currently live and strengthens Arelion's presence in Florida, with Arelion recently collaborating with Telxius to expand connectivity to North and Latin America through landing stations in Boca Raton and Jacksonville, FL.

"This partnership underscores Flexential's commitment to supporting evolving technology needs of enterprise businesses with robust, scalable IT infrastructure," stated Ryan Mallory, COO, Flexential. "With our comprehensive suite of services and the expansive reach of our FlexAnywhere™ platform, combined with Arelion's high-capacity global connectivity solutions, we're positioned to support continued business growth across diverse industries in South Florida and beyond."

Through this partnership, Arelion and Flexential provide customers in North America with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable 400G Wavelengths, IP Transit, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere™ platform anchors our services in 41 data centers across 19 highly connected markets on a 100Gbps private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X. Visit our interactive data center guide to book a tour. Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

