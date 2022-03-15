Arelion Expands in Mexico Through Synergy with KIO Networks in Mexico City

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LATAM – Arelion announced today that it has expanded its network in Mexico adding two new diverse Points of Presence (PoPs) enhancing the ecosystem in Mexico City (CDMX). The synergy will enable local connectivity to Arelion's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, in the MEX|5 and MEX|2 Data Centers operated by KIO Networks, increasing the total PoPs for Arelion now in Mexico to six.

Arelion selected KIO's carrier neutral connectivity ecosystem and carrier class availability in the market with infrastructure services through a robust and extensive Data Center platform. In southwestern CDMX, where MEX|2 is located, there has been significant investment with many high-rise tech company headquarters located there including top cloud, gaming, security and mobility companies. MEX|5, in the northern edge of CDMX is located in a more industrial area. Together the two locations provide diverse hubs to serve end-users and enterprises in the fast growing and expansive metropolis of CDMX.

KIO Networks is a leading Mexican company in mission-critical Information Technology and services that operates state-of-the-art Data Centers and the highest security, availability and density in Latin America, which currently operates more than 40 Data Centers in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. Additionally, KIO Networks provides management and monitoring services for public, private and hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, business applications, among other services. For 20 years it has advised its clients on their digital transformation, facilitating the adoption of new technologies and thus reaching their transition to digital business models.

"We are glad to be the strategic Data Center for a wide range of providers, allowing them to enter new markets and together strengthen the operational capabilities and ensure the continuity of services to our clients and users. Mexico has a great opportunity to strengthen its infrastructure, a fundamental step for connectivity and innovation, which are key elements for organizations to explore and take advantage of better interconnected ecosystems," said Santiago Suinaga Sainz, KIO Data Center Managing Director.

Mexico Market and Growth Opportunities

Mexico, the second-largest country in Latin America with a population of over 120 million, has seen internet use grow steadily among a higher percentage of the population. The country has also emerged as a strategic business and technology hub for many American businesses. As in other countries around the world, public cloud availability is a key element for large-scale digital transformations by companies. During the coronavirus pandemic, businesses in Mexico have accelerated their digital transformations by putting workloads and apps in the cloud for their work-from-home employees.

"The traffic growth in Mexico is exploding. The challenges to supply chains impacting availability of high volume of transmission equipment and routing gear have limited growth and access to this emerging area for top cloud, gaming, cloud security and mobile application companies. This expansion and synergy bringing Internet connectivity at scale meets an immediate need for this bandwidth," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico Business Manager, Arelion.

Arelion's continued, organic expansion in the region also provides crucial backbone services for major global service, content and cloud providers that require low latency and high-speed connectivity in Mexico. It also creates an opportunity to address the local, in-market connectivity needs of regional content providers.

Businesses in Mexico City can now take advantage of Arelion's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit , Cloud Connect , DDoS Mitigation , Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

