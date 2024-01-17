Arelion Launches Second Tokyo PoP, Expanding Network Reach in APAC

News provided by

Arelion

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

New PoP provides low-latency connectivity services to wholesale and enterprise customers in APAC

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Tokyo, Japan at AT TOKYO's carrier-neutral data center, Chuo Center #1 (CC1). The new PoP is Arelion's second Tokyo PoP and third Japan PoP after its Osaka PoP, expanding Arelion's global reach to provide wholesale and enterprise customers in Japan and the APAC region with access to its #1 ranked global Internet backbone AS1299 and ecosystem of cloud, content and security services.

Chuo Center #1 is one of the largest data centers in Japan with 31 MW capability, gaining popularity as a global connectivity hub for multinational businesses that require high-speed access to Japan's thriving enterprise markets. Japan's financial sector is booming amid national economic growth policies, with Japanese banks holding $17.7 trillion in total financial assets as of 2022. Chuo Center #1 has developed a substantial ecosystem of global Internet carriers, Internet service providers, cloud providers and enterprises, enabling Arelion to support its customers' business expansions through scalable connectivity to cloud, communications, Internet Exchanges and content services.

Chuo Center #1 is designed to mitigate natural disasters, enabling Arelion to provide redundant, resilient connectivity services to wholesale and enterprise customers seeking direct access to APAC markets. Due to its strategic location, Arelion's second Tokyo PoP will provide accessibility to subsea landing stations in the future, with plans to connect Arelion's backbone directly into Chuo Center #1. This will provide fully diverse connectivity out of Japan in addition to Arelion's Osaka PoP, building on Arelion's networking strategy in the APAC region.

Arelion's AS1299 is directly connected to over 70 percent of global Internet routes and has been ranked by Kentik as the #1 backbone in Asia. It is an excellent choice for Japanese businesses requiring world-class customer service and high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to international markets.

"By bringing our #1 ranked Internet backbone to AT TOKYO, we will enhance our presence in Tokyo, extending our reach to Japan's financial center in Tokyo for our enterprise customers," said Wee Kwan, Head of APAC, Arelion. "Chuo Center #1 offers low cross-connect costs, providing our customers with cost-savings as they rely on our high-quality connectivity services to power their global businesses and meet their technological needs."

With the addition of this PoP in Tokyo, Arelion provides customers in Japan with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion
Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud across North America, Europe and Asia.

Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Contacts 

Arelion
Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations
+46 (0)707 770 522
[email protected] 

Media Contact
Jeannette Bitz
Engage PR for Arelion
[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion

Also from this source

Arelion Expands Connectivity across Iberian Peninsula with New PoP in Lisbon

Arelion Expands Connectivity across Iberian Peninsula with New PoP in Lisbon

Arelion today announced its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Portugal at the Equinix LS1 data center in Lisbon. The new PoP will serve both...
Arelion Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via FastConnect

Arelion Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via FastConnect

Arelion, a leading provider of global connectivity services through its internet backbone AS1299, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.